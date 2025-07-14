Hi, Barbie! Malibu Barbie Cafe comes to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hop in your pink convertibles and head to the newest cafe in San Diego!

Malibu Barbie Cafe opened on July 11 inside Bayside Kitchen and Bar. The roller rink and restaurant were inspired by the iconic Malibu Barbie doll herself. It features a menu crafted by Master Chef finalist Chef Becky Brown, exclusive Barbie merch, and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots to take pictures.

You can also rent skates to take a trip around the roller rink. Proceeds from each skate rental will be donated to Girls Inc.

The cafe also plans to hold special events, including cupcake decorating classes, paint parties, and 21+ skate nights.

The pop-up has had a lot of success in its first seven locations, including New York. Chicago, Miami, and Houston. Mattel and Bucket Listers are behind Malibu Barbie Cafe. You can find it at 2137 Pacific Highway. Click here to buy tickets.

