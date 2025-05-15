Here's how to get your tickets to Del Mar's summer racing season

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's Summer Racing Season starts in July, but you can secure your tickets starting Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

The season kicks off with Del Mar's Opening Day on Friday, July 18, followed by a whole weekend of activities, including the Opening Day Hats Contest and the return of Del Mar Beer Fest.

You can catch the races Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 7.

Here's the full lineup for the season:

Trackside Events:

July 19 – Del Mar Beer Fest: Sip on a variety of brews, ciders and seltzers from an exclusive trackside viewing area, presented by Pizza Port Brewing Co.

– Sip on a variety of brews, ciders and seltzers from an exclusive trackside viewing area, presented by Pizza Port Brewing Co. Aug. 2 – Uncorked: Del Mar Wine Fest: A popular trackside event returns, featuring over 150 wines from around the world and gourmet bites from local San Diego vendors.

– A popular trackside event returns, featuring over 150 wines from around the world and gourmet bites from local San Diego vendors. Aug. 9 – Tacos & Tequila: Attendees can enjoy tacos and tequila tastings from local favorites and classic brands.

– Attendees can enjoy tacos and tequila tastings from local favorites and classic brands. Aug. 16 – Breeders' Cup Tumbler Giveaway – In anticipation of the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar, racing fans will receive a 16 oz. stainless steel Breeders' Cup branded tumbler. Available for free with paid admission while supplies last .

– – In anticipation of the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar, racing fans will receive a 16 oz. stainless steel Breeders' Cup branded tumbler. Available for free with paid admission while supplies last Aug. 23 – Taste of New Orleans: Sponsored by Bacardi, racegoers can experience the vibrant flavors and sounds of the Big Easy, right at Del Mar.

– Sponsored by Bacardi, racegoers can experience the vibrant flavors and sounds of the Big Easy, right at Del Mar. Aug. 31 – Family Fun Day: Presented by Power Pony, Family Fun Day is filled with fun and free kid-friendly attractions – including obstacle courses, rock climbing and more. Plus, children 17 and under get in free!

– Presented by Power Pony, Family Fun Day is filled with fun and free kid-friendly attractions – including obstacle courses, rock climbing and more. Plus, children 17 and under get in free! Sept. 6 – College Day: Show a valid student ID for free racetrack admission, plus exclusive access to the Grandstand Seating.

Recurring Events:

Taste of the Turf Club (Every Sunday) : Indulge in an exclusive culinary experience in the Turf Club, featuring a new elevated menu crafted by the acclaimed chefs from Amaya at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Tickets include a reserved table in the Turf Club, gourmet food offerings, bottomless Bloody Marys or mimosas and general parking – everything you need for a luxurious day at the races.

: Indulge in an exclusive culinary experience in the Turf Club, featuring a new elevated menu crafted by the acclaimed chefs from Amaya at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Tickets include a reserved table in the Turf Club, gourmet food offerings, bottomless Bloody Marys or mimosas and general parking – everything you need for a luxurious day at the races. Diamond Club Free & Easy Thursdays: Diamond Club members can enjoy free admission, seats and half off beer, soda and hot dogs.

Diamond Club members can enjoy free admission, seats and half off beer, soda and hot dogs. Turf Club Fridays: Purchase tickets to experience a high-end happy hour every Friday in the exclusive, normally members-only, Turf Club.

Purchase tickets to experience a high-end happy hour every Friday in the exclusive, normally members-only, Turf Club. Happy Hour Fridays: Racegoers can enjoy 50 percent off signature drinks and beers until 5 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets for the season.