Watch
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Harvest Festival returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds

items.[0].image.alt
Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show
Harvest Festival Del Mar
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 19:49:07-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The 2021 Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of artists and crafters to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall.

With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 24-year tradition for friends and families.

The festival is taking place October 8 -10 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Jimmy Durante Blvd.

General admission tickets are $9, seniors and military are $7, youths ages 13-17 are $4, and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are good for the entire weekend.

Festival-goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission.

“After a year hiatus, we’re anxious to reignite our handmade tradition that brings together friends and families. We’ve been working non-stop to deliver the unique experience our patrons have come to expect and love, with something for everyone; where they can visit with the artists, and in many cases, get items personalized for gifting,” a festival spokesperson said in a statement.

The festival hours are Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets online click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP