Harvest Festival returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The 2021 Harvest Festival® Original Art & Craft Show, brings an influx of artists and crafters to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall.

With more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more, it’s a treasured 24-year tradition for friends and families.

The festival is taking place October 8 -10 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Jimmy Durante Blvd.

General admission tickets are $9, seniors and military are $7, youths ages 13-17 are $4, and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are good for the entire weekend.

Festival-goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission.

“After a year hiatus, we’re anxious to reignite our handmade tradition that brings together friends and families. We’ve been working non-stop to deliver the unique experience our patrons have come to expect and love, with something for everyone; where they can visit with the artists, and in many cases, get items personalized for gifting,” a festival spokesperson said in a statement.

The festival hours are Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets online click here.