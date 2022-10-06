Halloween 2022: Map shows most popular Halloween candies in each state

(KGTV) -- It’s that time of year to start building up that supply of Halloween candy in preparation for the trick-or-treating festivities of October 31, and CandyStore.com is helping you determine which candies to stock up on the most.

Using 15 years of sales data, CandyStore.com’s map for 2022 shows the most popular Halloween candy in each U.S. state. The data also helped in finding which candies were America’s favorites overall.

According to the map/data, the most popular candy in California is Reese’s Peanut Buttercups; it also happens to be the most popular Halloween candy in the country, as well.

Other Halloween candy favorites around the U.S. include Skittles, M&M’s, and Starburst.

Here are the most popular Halloween candies in each state:

Alabama: Skittles

Alaska: Sour Patch Kids

Arizona: Hershey Kisses

Arkansas: Butterfinger

California: Reese's Cups

Colorado: Hershey Kisses

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Delaware: Sour Patch Kids

Florida: Reese's Cups

Georgia: Swedish Fish

Hawaii: Hershey's Mini Bars

Idaho: Snickers

Illinois: Sour Patch Kids

Indiana: Starburst

Iowa: M&M's

Kansas: M&M's

Kentucky: Reese's Cups

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Hershey Kisses

Massachusetts: Sour Patch Kids

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Hot Tamales

Mississippi: 3 Musketeers

Missouri: Milky Way

Montana: Twix

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids

Nevada: Hot Tamales

New Hampshire: M&M's

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Hershey's Mini Bars

New York: Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina: Reese's Cups

North Dakota: Hot Tamales

Ohio: M&M's

Oklahoma: Skittles

Oregon: M&M's

Pennsylvania: Hershey's Mini Bars

Rhode Island: Twix

South Carolina: Butterfinger

South Dakota: Jolly Ranchers

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Starburst

Utah: Tootsie Pops

Vermont: M&M's

Virginia: Hot Tamales

Washington, D.C.: M&M's

Washington: Tootsie Pops

West Virginia: Blow Pops

Wisconsin: Butterfinger

Wyoming: Reese's Cups

For 2022, experts believe spending on Halloween candy across the country will reach an all-time high. The National Retail Federation predicted Halloween candy spending could surpass $3 billion.