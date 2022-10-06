Halloween 2022: Map shows most popular Halloween candies in each state

(KGTV) -- It’s that time of year to start building up that supply of Halloween candy in preparation for the trick-or-treating festivities of October 31, and CandyStore.com is helping you determine which candies to stock up on the most.
Using 15 years of sales data, CandyStore.com’s map for 2022 shows the most popular Halloween candy in each U.S. state. The data also helped in finding which candies were America’s favorites overall.
According to the map/data, the most popular candy in California is Reese’s Peanut Buttercups; it also happens to be the most popular Halloween candy in the country, as well.
Other Halloween candy favorites around the U.S. include Skittles, M&M’s, and Starburst.
Here are the most popular Halloween candies in each state:
- Alabama: Skittles
- Alaska: Sour Patch Kids
- Arizona: Hershey Kisses
- Arkansas: Butterfinger
- California: Reese's Cups
- Colorado: Hershey Kisses
- Connecticut: Almond Joy
- Delaware: Sour Patch Kids
- Florida: Reese's Cups
- Georgia: Swedish Fish
- Hawaii: Hershey's Mini Bars
- Idaho: Snickers
- Illinois: Sour Patch Kids
- Indiana: Starburst
- Iowa: M&M's
- Kansas: M&M's
- Kentucky: Reese's Cups
- Louisiana: Lemonheads
- Maine: Sour Patch Kids
- Maryland: Hershey Kisses
- Massachusetts: Sour Patch Kids
- Michigan: Starburst
- Minnesota: Hot Tamales
- Mississippi: 3 Musketeers
- Missouri: Milky Way
- Montana: Twix
- Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids
- Nevada: Hot Tamales
- New Hampshire: M&M's
- New Jersey: Tootsie Pops
- New Mexico: Hershey's Mini Bars
- New York: Sour Patch Kids
- North Carolina: Reese's Cups
- North Dakota: Hot Tamales
- Ohio: M&M's
- Oklahoma: Skittles
- Oregon: M&M's
- Pennsylvania: Hershey's Mini Bars
- Rhode Island: Twix
- South Carolina: Butterfinger
- South Dakota: Jolly Ranchers
- Tennessee: Tootsie Pops
- Texas: Starburst
- Utah: Tootsie Pops
- Vermont: M&M's
- Virginia: Hot Tamales
- Washington, D.C.: M&M's
- Washington: Tootsie Pops
- West Virginia: Blow Pops
- Wisconsin: Butterfinger
- Wyoming: Reese's Cups
For 2022, experts believe spending on Halloween candy across the country will reach an all-time high. The National Retail Federation predicted Halloween candy spending could surpass $3 billion.