Great Wolf Lodge Southern California to reopen May 22

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) -- With the nicer weather in San Diego combined with more Americans getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, the world and many of our plans for the summer are back on the calendar.

Great Wolf Lodge Southern California will bring back the wet and wild fun on May 22 after the state released COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

"We’re excited to get families back to having fun, with confidence, because of the new safeguards we have in place across our resorts,” said Murray Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts.

As with theme parks, the indoor water park will only be allowed to admit in-state visitors, until further notice. Face coverings will be required, but not in the water, according to new guidance released by state public health officials.

Outdoor water parks in California can reopen at 15% attendance capacity in the red/substantial tier 2 of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, 25% capacity in the orange/moderate tier 3 and 40% capacity in the yellow/minimal tier. Indoor water parks must remain closed in the red tier and can return a 15% attendance capacity in the orange tier and 25% capacity in the yellow tier.

All Southern California counties have reached the orange tier with a few close to moving into the yellow tier.

State guidelines require water park employees to be tested weekly for coronavirus and twice a week if they frequently come in contact with unmasked employees or visitors.

Great Wolf Lodge Southern California will be hosting a job fair the week of May 10 in preparation of its reopening. The company is looking to hire about 250 people.