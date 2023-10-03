Watch Now
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Golf at the ballpark: The Links at Petco Park returns

the_links_petco_park_swing_photo.jpg
Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres
The Links at Petco Park
the_links_petco_park_swing_photo.jpg
the_links_petco_park_padres_field_view.jpg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 16:12:22-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With the San Diego Padres’ season now over, Petco Park will once again transform into a nine-hole golf course.

The Links at Petco Park is set to return to the downtown ballpark from Oct.13-22, with a new course for players and equipment and golf clubs provided by Carlsbad-based Callaway.

Tee times are on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. on both Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Pricing starts at $100 per player, according to the Padres.

Complete information on The Links at Petco Park can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/events/the-links.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate