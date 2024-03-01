Get ready to feast: San Diego Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Get ready to satisfy your taste buds as San Diego gears up for an 8-day culinary celebration starting Sunday. Over 100 local restaurants are joining in, offering an array of multi-course menus from $20.

The San Diego Restaurant Week provides a unique opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore new flavors. From Oceanside to Chula Vista, participating eateries will present special lunch and dinner menus for a personalized dining experience.

From March 3 to 10, the city-wide feast features a variety of cuisines including American, French, Mexican, Asian, and more.

While tickets aren't required, reservations are strongly recommended to secure your spot at the table. Click here to plan your visit and learn more about San Diego's diverse food scene.