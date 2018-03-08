Get a 'Taste of Third' at annual Chula Vista event

(KGTV) - The popular Taste of Third makes its annual return to Chula Vista's famous Third Avenue this afternoon.



Today's event will take place from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., and those with tickets can sample food from various restaurants located along Third Avenue, between E and G streets.



This year, for the first time in the event's history, beer and alcohol samples are included with the cost of the ticket, according to event manager Kelly Lannom.



Lannom said while limited tickets to the Taste of Third are still available, there are plenty of things to do for those without a ticket.



Anyone without a ticket who is visiting the area during the event can enjoy live music, comedy and other entertainment. Some participating restaurants and bars are offering discounts during the event hours.



"We sell out every year, and this year's event is very different than last year. Because we're seeing lots of growth in the area, next year's event will be much more different," Lannom told 10News.



For more information on the Taste of Third, including how to buy tickets, click here.



