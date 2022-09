Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

The Miramar Air Show makes a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus — check out these pictures as spectators got to see military aircraft up close and personal. Ciara Encinas (KGTV)

Prev 1 / Ad Next