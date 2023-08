SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Jason Mraz and his Superband are set to perform at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park later this month, and free tickets to the event are dropping Tuesday morning.

Four free tickets will be available per household/account, starting at 11 a.m., according to Rady Shell officials.

To claim tickets, visit https://www.theshell.org/performances/jason-mraz-and-his-superband-mystical-magical-rhythmical-radical-ride/.

The performance is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.