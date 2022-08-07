Watch Now
Food, face painting, and family time: Hundreds enjoy San Diego's 'Parks After Dark'

Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 13:41:25-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the third week of “Parks After Dark” events being held at three separate recreation centers in San Diego.

The outdoor family events are designed to create community, reduce crime and have fun while doing it.

“When you activate the parks, when you have something fun that brings out families, adults, kids, everyone together…crime goes down, communities get more connected, mental health improves and physical health improves,” said Jennette Shay, Vice-President of Grant-Making, Price Philanthropies Foundation.

“Parks After Dark” takes place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the recreation centers in Skyline, City Heights, and Linda Vista.

The events offer games, music, food, and activities for all ages.

“Kids can enjoy and parents can come play in the park and have treats,” said Zoe, a young San Diegan enjoying the event alongside her family.

“Parks After Dark” runs through August 27th.

You can find more info HERE.

