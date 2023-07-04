Fireworks spectacular to close San Diego County Fair, Celebrate 4th of July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 2023 San Diego County Fair will end Tuesday with a Fireworks Spectacular grand finale.

"There's no better place to view the red, white and BOOM (than) from the Fair's Grandstand," organizers said.

The Spectacular is part of the fair's Toyota Summer Concert Series, which will feature the Jimi Hendrix tribute band Kiss The Sky.

Concert tickets are sold separately, but include same-day fair admission.

The fair opened June 7 and has been visited by more than 830,000 people, including 60,000 in the past few days, officials said.

Attractions include carnival-style rides, arts and craft displays and demonstrations, a petting zoo and other activities.

Admission is $20 for adults. For seniors age 62 and over and children under 13, those prices are $17 and $12, respectively. Children aged 5 and under get in free.

The fair takes place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Tuesday hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The North County Transit District is offering transportation via its Fair Tripper, which includes a free shuttle ride from the Solana Beach COASTER Station to the fairgrounds.

Fairgoers were encouraged to plan ahead by purchasing tickets and parking in advance at https://www.sdfair.com/p/tickets.

