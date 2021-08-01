Fern Street Circus performing free shows at San Diego community centers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The magic of the circus is making its way across San Diego every weekend for the entire month of August.

Fern Street Circus is bringing their amazing, colorful acts to local community centers and parks with free shows.

The theme of this year’s show will be “Come Out! Come Out!” and will celebrate the “new abnormal” of life following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“After the challenges of the past year, we are thrilled to be back out in the community and sharing the magic of circus to bring people of all ages, cultures and languages together,” said FSC Executive Director John Highkin. “We are grateful for our community partners for making these meaningful, shared community experiences possible once again for so many San Diego families.”

While the dazzling skills of performers are the obvious draw, the circus' true feat of strength is the social change created through its performances, which are put on by professional circus performers and participants of the group's after-school programs.

Performers' talents will be on full display at their shows as they interact with audiences and give kids a creative environment to interact and learn.

The best part? All shows are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, and no tickets are required.

List of upcoming shows: