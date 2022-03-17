Exploring SD: Things to do March 17 - 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Spring forward and take advantage of everything San Diego has to offer.

The luck of the Irish will be with you in the Gaslamp as the St. Patrick's Day party hop "Irish 4 A DAY" is back greener and grander. Also, the St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party starts early with a beach 5K fun run, followed by plenty of shenanigans including leprechaun limbo, cornhole tournament, and more.

And if the green scene’s not your thing, don't fret.

We’ve got a Latino food festival, a hot chocolate run, the Rolando Street Fair, and March Madness at Viejas Arena.

Check out these must-hit weekend plans.

THURSDAY (St. Patrick's Day)

Irish 4 A Day

Where: Gaslamp; Cost:

St. Patrick's Day festivities will unfold at 15 of the most notable nightclubs, live music venues, restaurants and bars along Fifth Avenue. Each venue will feature green beer, Irish car bombs, DJs, dancing, live music, drink specials, dining deals, and more.

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Where: AMC Mission Valley Mall; Cost: $9 and up

(Runs until March 20) The San Diego Latino Film Festival will celebrate its 29th anniversary this year, featuring flims celebrating Latino culture and issues. The festival also includes special guests, daily concerts and performances.

Wine & Lecture: The Sacred Architecture of Irving

Where: Coronado; Cost: $15 - $18

Guest will enjoy a Wine & Lecture about the history of Irving J. Gill's who designed two churches in Coronado. This lecture will examine these two churches in the context of Gill’s other sacred work. Particular attention will be paid to the controversy surrounding Gill’s involvement with Sacred Heart, Roman Catholic church.

FRIDAY

San Diego Orchid Show and Sale

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: Free for 12 & under, Daily $10, Weekend pass $12

(Friday - Sunday) This weekend at the Scottish Rite Center is your chance to see orchids from all over the world. Guests will find themselves surrounded by specialty specimens, locally-bred hybrids, rare plants, and stylish floral designs with cut orchids. Top plants and displays receive award ribbons, awards, and cash prizes.

March Madness

Where: Viejas Arena; Cost: Varies

(Friday & Sunday) The road to the Final Four stops in San Diego. Texas Tech and Montana State tip off at 10:45 a.m. with Alabama taking on Notre Dame or Rutgers Univ. at 1:15 p.m. For the South region Arizona and Wright State or Bryant will tip off at 4:27 p.m. with Seton Hall and TCU hitting the hardwood at 6:57 p.m. The winners from each region will then face off on Sunday.

SATURDAY

St. Paddy’s O’Beach Party

Where: Ocean Beach; Cost: General $10, VIP $49

It's San Diego’s newest beachside, Irish-themed festival. The inaugural event will feature live music, a “Guac Off”, green beer and cocktails, 5K run, corned beef invitational cornhole tournament, Mr. & Ms. Corned Beef contest, a pup pageant, leprechaun limbo, and more.

Sabor Latino: Food, Beer, and Wine Festival

Where: Westfield Mission Valley Mall; Cost: $30 - $50

As part of the San Diego Latino Film Festival, you can celebrate Latino flavors and culture with unlimited food tastings, beer, and wine tastings. There will also be a 'best dish' contest, art displays, and live music by Los Duques.

David Spade Live

Where: The Balboa Theatre; Cost: $51 - $62

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade brings his “Catch Me Inside” tour to America's Finest City. Spade recently starred in the Netflix original comedy "The Wrong Missy," and is executive producer and co-host on "The Netflix Afterparty." Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Puppypalooza

Where: Civita Park; Cost: $20 - $35

Grab the leash and head to Mission Valley for a day filled with furry friends, prizes, local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, raffles, and a dog fashion show.

Julian Daffodil Days

Where: Julian Farm & Orchard; Cost:

(Runs until May 2) Visit Julian to marvel at Daffodils on display, tractor pulled hayrides, axe throwing, hammocks, picnic area, and petting zoo.

Butterfly Jungle Safari

Where: Escondido; Cost: Tickets are $15, with a separate Safari Park ticket

(Runs until May 8) Get your cameras ready as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park unveils its Butterfly Jungle Safari. This 20-minute experience will take you through the Hidden Jungle aviary full of colorful butterflies, with guides and wildlife care staff available to answer questions. Visitors must reserve a time slot online first.

SUNDAY

Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K Race

Where: Petco Park Cost: $49 - $69

Help the Make-A-Wish Foundations and indulge your sweet tooth during San Diego's Hot Chocolate run! The race starts and finishes at Petco Park and runners will get a special technical pullover, delicious looking medal, and chocolate goodies.

Rolando Street Fair

Where: Rolando Village; Cost: Free entry, $5 for kids zone

Bands and more than 120 vendors will take to Rolando in one of San Diego's only neighborhood street fair. Come out and enjoy live music from Sutton James, Boostive, Whitney Shay, The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, B-Side Players, a new beer garden, and carnival fun at a kids zone.

San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame

Where: Virtual; Cost: $25 - $150

This annual event honors women who have positively impacted San Diego County. Each recipient is nominated by the community with all proceeds going to the Women’s Museum of California.