Exploring San Diego: Things to do this Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Labor Day weekend in San Diego is here! And, if you’re planning to hang out in town this weekend we’ve got you covered.

San Diego State's football team is getting true home-field advantage with the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

Plus, Julian is bringing the joys of wine to town with its annual Grape Stomp Festa. Yes, you get to roll up your pant legs and stomp grapes!

Whether you’re an outdoors type or insist on hitting up locations with AC, here are some things to do in San Diego.

THURSDAY

Disney's The Lion King

Where: Broadway San Diego; Cost: $30 - $150

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. Winner of six Tony Awards, The Lion King brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The world's #1 musical runs until Sept. 11.

FRIDAY

NGHT.MVS in the Park

Where: Petco Park's Gallagher Square; Cost: $55 - $180

The event will showcase some of house and techno’s biggest names. Bringing his renowned Ibiza residency and party series, Carl Cox will perform alongside some of the global scene’s most renowned stars like Sasha, Chelina Manuhutu, and Lee K.

Campland on the Bay

Where: 2211 Pacific Beach Dr.; Cost: Varies

(Friday - Monday) Campland will host a variety of fun-filled games and activities to entertain kids outdoors, giving parents time to relax and enjoy the bayfront setting. The holiday weekend of activities include dodgeball, live music, giant water slide, spikeball tournament, and more.

Tremont Collective

Where: Oceanside; Cost: FREE

Oceanside’s Tremont Collective is a curated community hub for live music, shopping, eating, drinking, art, and giveaways all influenced by and celebrating the North County San Diego coastal lifestyle.

50th Annual Barona Powwow

Where: Lakeside; Cost: FREE

(Friday - Sunday) The Barona Band of Mission Indians will host a weekend of traditional dancing contests in various categories, including camping, drums, and cultural immersion. Dancers will compete for more $60,000 in prize money.

SATURDAY

SDSU vs University of Arizona

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: Varies

Playing for the first time at Snapdragon Stadium, the Aztecs will battle the Wildcats in its state-of-the-art venue in Mission Valley to season ticket holders, students, families, and special guests. Kick off is at 12:30 p.m.

Julian Grape Stomp Festa

Where: Menghini Winery; Cost: Free - $20

A group of local wineries will be offering sips of their wines, a variety of food, and, of course, Italian music and some bocce ball during Julian's Grape Stomp Festa. Get ready to roll up your pant legs and get a-stompin!

Little Italy Summer Film Festival

Where: Amici Park Amphitheater; Cost: $10 donation encouraged

It's the final weekend for the annual Little Italy Summer Film Festival. Bring a picnic, snacks, and a blanket and enjoy an Italian film under the stars. Doors open at 7:30pm, film begins at 8pm.

SUNDAY

Big Bear Fireworks

Where: Big Bear Lake; Cost: FREE

Visit Big Bear will host a first ever fireworks show this Labor Day Weekend. The best viewing areas tend to be along the shorelines or from trails with lake views.

First Responders Month at SDMRM

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: FREE

All September, our community’s first responders can visit San Diego Model Railroad Museum for free! Those working in fire, law enforcement, search & rescue, paramedics/EMTs, hospital workers, and security personnel (with valid I.D.) are allowed to bring up to 3 guests.

