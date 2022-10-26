Exploring San Diego: Things to do the weekend of Halloween

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's Halloween weekend in San Diego, which means ghouls and goblins will be out to celebrate.

Nightmare on Normal Street returns to Hillcrest with a spooky street party. Plus, get closer to dinosaurs than ever before in Mission Valley.

Día de los Muertos events also kick off this weekend, with celebrations for families to honor their families and friends in Old Town, Chula Vista, and elsewhere.

Here a list of a few things to explore throughout the county:

THURSDAY

Jurassic Park: The Exhibition

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $19.50 - $39.50

Walk through the massive Jurassic World gates and come face-to-face with the most vicious dinosaurs of them all — the Tyrannosaurus rex. This exhibition will immerse audiences of all ages in interactive scenes inspired by the beloved film.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld San Diego Spooktacular

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Included w/ general admission

(Runs until Oct. 31) Halloween is back at SeaWorld with candy, costumes, and lots of spooky surprises! Guests can enjoy trick-or-treating, a special pumpkin scavenger hunt, hay maze, Halloween dance party with colorful characters and more fun family-friendly activities.

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

Where: Little Italy; Cost: FREE

Grab your spookiest or silliest costume and trick or treat in Little Italy during this family-friendly event with India Street's businesses. Stops will be giving out candy in this safe trick-or-treating excursion along with more fun down the street.

Sesame Place San Diego Spooktacular

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Included w/ general admission

For the first time, guests can celebrate Halloween Sesame Street-style! Guests will enjoy trick-or-treating around the park, Halloween-themed shows, the Sesame Street Halloween Parade, an interactive Spot-The-Ghost Scavenger Hunt, and more.

SATURDAY

Chula Vista Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Where: Downtown; Cost: FREE

Stroll along Third Avenue and take in the ofrendas, tastes and music in the heart of Chula Vista. The event will feature live music, face painting, an ofrenda building contest, a special screening of the movie Coco, and more

Mostraland

Where: Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier; Cost: $25 - $200

Mostra Coffee is celebrating their anniversary and Halloween Fest with live music from member of the Grammy award-winning group the Black Eyed Peas, Apl.d.Ap, and the lead singer of the legendary band Journey, Arnel Pineda. Visitors will also enjoy beer, food, dancing, and a Halloween costume contest.

Nightmare on Normal

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $15 - $45

Hillcrest’s haunted Halloween dance party and costume competition is back! Nightmare on Normal will take over the Pride Plaza at Normal and University. Visitors will enjoy late night live entertainment, outdoor bars, food trucks, and the best people watching in all of San Diego.

Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

Visitors will enjoy an afternoon of trick-or-treating, creepy characters, Halloween activities, photo booths and tunes. Each child will receive a complimentary bucket to collect candy. Plus, local band, Hullabaloo, will perform and entertain guests from 3 to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Encanto the Live Musical

Where: Victory Outreach Church; Cost: FREE but must RSVP

Bring the entire family for Encanto the live musical! Guest will also experience a costume contest, free candy for kids, and more.

Old Town Dia De Los Muertos

Where: Old Town; Cost: FREE

(Runs until Nov. 2) Visitors will find Altars or ofrendas at most of the businesses in Old Town. There will also be a public altar at El Campo Santo cemetery on San Diego Avenue. Get your face painted which is the tradition, and enjoy food and entertainment throughout the community.

Corvette Diner Costume Party

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Varies

Fly over on a broom or float like a ghost to Corvette Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Party. Bring the family dressed to impress in their best disguise—whether scary, silly or sweet—for the all-day festivities and trick-or-treating.

TREATport Village

Where: Seaport Village; Cost: FREE

Starting at noon, trick-or-treaters can pick up a complimentary tote bag before setting out on a candy quest throughout the waterfront neighborhood, where more than 30 on-site retailers will be participating. Along the way, expect to find plenty of festive décor, pumpkins galore, and family-friendly photo ops!

Día de los Muertos at the Shell

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: $25 - $70

The night will honor Latin music and culture. Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos is the headliner and will be joined by the skilled dancers of Grupo Folclórico Chiquina Palafox. The show begins at 6 p.m.

