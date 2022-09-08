Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's weekend is filled with plenty to do, including two film festivals and a beauty summit in East County.

The San Diego Blues Festival rolls into town this weekend, featuring a hot lineup of performers including Billy Gibson & Friends. Also, Cardiff's Greek Festival returns for its 42nd year, with more delicious food than you can handle.

San Diego’s only LGBTQ film festival kicks off Thursday night, and get a taste of Barrio Logan on a fun neighborhood crawl.

Here's a rundown of what to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY

Annual LGBTQ Film Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $12 and up

(Thursday - Sunday) Opening night at San Diego’s only LGBTQ film festival begins at The NAT in Balboa Park, with a screening of In From the Side. The film festival will showcase a variety of features, including documentaries, short films, and international movies about the LGBTQ experience. Screenings from Friday-Sunday move to MOPA.

FRIDAY

Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld San Diego

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: $55-$70

Craft Beer Festival is returning to SeaWorld San Diego every Friday from Aug. 19 to Sept. 11. The festival will feature the best craft brews from California breweries and beyond. Guests will find brews they know and love, as well as delicious new beers to taste and try.

Sycuan Pow-Wow

Where: El Cajon; Cost: FREE

Sycuan features singing and dancing from all over Indian Country. They also are providing their very own prideful song and dance known as Bird singing and dancing.

SATURDAY

San Diego Blues Festival

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: $50 - $300, Children 12 & under free

Grammy-nominated Billy F. Gibbons and Friends will headline this year's AimLoan.com San Diego Blue Festival. With other acts including hometown favorites Taryn Donath Duo, Ben Powell, grammy-nominated Southern Avenue, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.

A Taste of Barrio Logan

Where: Attitude Brewery/Barrio Logan; Cost: $45

Experience sample dishes and libations from more than 40 businesses while you see the culture which is Barrio Logan. The neighborhood's most popular restaurants, breweries, coffee, and ice cream shops, and wine bars are participating in the neighborhood's up-and-coming culinary landscape.

San Diego Festival of the Arts

Where: Del Mar; Cost: $12 - $40; Parking: $12-$20

(Saturday & Sunday) Follow Your Art and celebrate the 36th annual festival at the San Diego Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. The festival features more than 150 juried artist ranging from digital art to airbrushing to glassblowing, and handcrafted jewelry. Three stages of music and 20 drink vendors will be on hand. Proceeds benefit local recreational programs for disabled San Diegans.

CosmeCon at Parkway Plaza

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $10

Parkway Plaza is hosting the 2022 nationwide beauty summit series, CosmeCon. Celebrating female entrepreneurs, body positivity, self-confidence, and owning your glow, The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1st Annual USS Midway Birthday & Multi-Cultural Celebration

Where: USS Midway Museum; Cost: FREE

Enjoy this community gathering of music, dance, birthday cake, history, and more for the 77th USS Midway’s Birthday and 1st Annual Multi-Cultural Celebration.

SUNDAY

Cardiff Greek Festival

Where: Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church; Cost: Free - $3

(Saturday & Sunday) Opa! Get your fill of delicious Greek foods and pastries while enjoying live traditional performances and music. Cooking demonstrations will be held and the whole family can jump into games and a Greek marketplace.

**TBA**

21st Anniversary of 9/11

Where: USS Midway Museum

There will be several ceremonies honoring the 9/11 victims and their families across the county. Over at the USS Midway, they will feature a special tribute on the flight deck at 2:30 p.m. Following the Memorial Service, family and friends are invited to a free dinner reception at the Pioneer Hook and Ladder Firehouse Museum.