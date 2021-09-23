Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 23 - 26

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It's a weekend packed with Oktoberfest events and music festivals across the county as the fall season kicks into gear.

San Diego is welcoming back CRSSD Fest, so load up on glow sticks and prepare to jam out waterside at this electronic music festival.

There’s a ten day Oktoberfest in Liberty Station, and plenty of stein lifting, pretzel tossing, yodeling happening in El Cajon too. Plus, prepare for a scare as you walk down the mile-long trail through Balboa Park.

And there's something for sports fans too. A professional tennis tournament is coming back to San Diego for the first time in years.

Here’s everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Solento Surf Festival

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $20

(Thursday-Friday) The 1st Annual Solento Surf Festival will be hosted at La Paloma showcasing films about surfing. The all-ages festival also features live music, giveaways and panels, along with special guests like Rob Machado and Kelly Slater. All proceeds will be donated to three charities.

FRIDAY

El Cajon Oktoberfest

Where: German American Societies of San Diego; Cost: $5 - $40

(Friday - Sunday) Enjoy live German "Oom-Pah" music, traditional foods like bratwurst and ox-on-the-spit, German beers, folk games and dancing, and a kids' zone at El Cajon's massive two-weekend Oktoberfest party.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Where: Corner of Balboa Dr & Juniper; Cost: $25 - $35

(Friday - Oct. 31) The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is back, with two haunts in one; a mile long terrifying outdoor trail through twisted pines and gnarled oaks and the 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze. Friday is opening night where visitors will meet their favorite horror icons lurking in the dark corners.

Ohana Festival

Where: Dana Point; Cost: $138 single-day, $275 weekend pass

(Friday-Sunday) The three-day music festival features more than 35 acts, including headliners Kings of Leon (Friday), Eddie Vedder (Saturday) and Pearl Jam (Sunday). Music performances will take place on two stages with exhibits and panels debuting on the Storytellers Stage.

CRAFToctoberfest

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free admission, other cost varies

Fill up your stein and grab your lederhosen, it’s time for CRAFToberfest celebrating 10 days of Craft Beer. Visitors can also sample a variety of Craftoberfest munchies from your favorite market vendors. There’s also live music, photo ops, lawn games, trivia and comedy nights, and an afternoon of fun contests like stein holding, pretzel tossing and yodeling.

SATURDAY

CRSSD Fest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: Varies

(Saturday-Sunday) CRSSD Festival returns to Waterfront Park with three stages of performances throughout the day and into the night along the bay. Head out for music from Kaytranada, Camelphat, Seth Troxler, Hot Since 82, Boys Noize, and more. Can’t make the daytime fun? Check out CRSSD After Dark, where some of the top acts will perform in smaller venues like Music Box and Rich’s.

San Diego Open

Where: Barnes Tennis Center; Cost: $25 and up

Some of the biggest names in Men's Professional tennis are competing in San Diego from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3. The inaugural San Diego Open will feature a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The event will offer a total of $600,000 in prize money.

Darrell Hammond Live

Where:Laugh Factory San Diego; Cost: $25 and up

Darrell Hammond is an actor known for his long stint on “Saturday Night Live” impersonating heavy-hitters like Bill Clinton, Al Gore and Sean Connery. Catch him doing stand-up this weekend in the Gaslamp at 8 and 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

San Diego Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

More than 90 different restaurants will feature special "prixe-fixe" menus from Sept. 26 - Oct. 3 during San Diego Restaurant Week. Restaurants will offer lunch and dinner options covering tastes from some of their most popular dishes.

D. L. Hughley

Where: American Comedy Co.; Cost: $35

(Sunday-Tuesday) Iconic comedian D.L. Hughley of “The Hughleys” and “The Original Kings of Comedy” will bring his standup set to San Diego for a three-night stand.

Women+ on Wheels ride

Where: Peñasquitos Creek Park; Cost: Free, donations encouraged

All genders, ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in the various community bike rides. Online registration is required for the event. There will also be a festival featuring activities like a yoga class, crafts area, food trucks, raffle and more.

