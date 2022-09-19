Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 22 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Airshow returns this weekend, bringing high-flying action and military displays to MCAS Miramar for free to the public.

Encinitas gets in the Oktoberfest spirit with massive celebrations featuring local and international brews, delicious German cuisine, and local fare.

Wild Horses gallops into Gallagher Square at Petco Park presenting some of the premier acts in country music. Plus, one of the largest and longest-running cultural festivals in San Diego returns to Ski Beach.

Here's a list of some things to do this weekend:

THURSDAY

North Park Oktoberfest Beer Crawl

Where: Multiple locations; Cost: Varies

Four North Park breweries are teaming up for an Oktoberfest Beer Crawl to give beer lovers a chance to win a $600 prize package of gift cards and merchandise. The four taprooms are all within 0.4 mile of each other and they must be visited between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Good luck!

FRIDAY

Miramar Air Show

Where: MCAS Miramar; Cost: Varies

(Friday - Sunday) The theme of this year’s air show is: Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win. The show will celebrate of armed forces with daily performances and demonstrations, exhibits, and static displays for guests to enjoy for free.

Poway Rodeo

Where: Poway Valley Riders Association Arena; Cost: $1 - $70, 5 & under FREE

(Friday - Saturday) Grab your cowboy boots and head down to the Poway Rodeo, including appearances by the Navy Leap Frog parachute team, rodeo clowns, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and of course, lots of bull riding. Stick around after each night for the after-hours Rodeo Jam with music and dancing.

FORCE-CON 2022

Where: Multiple locations; Cost: $250-$550

(Friday-Sunday) This inaugural event is a 3-Day military convention and Art Festival involving action/adventure, animation, film, comics and literary works. Friday a red-carpet gala will be held in Balboa Park. Saturday, the Hotel Del Coronado will host the largest flyover of vintage DC-3’s from the D-Day Squadron that served in WWII, and the art festival will be held on Sunday.

Junior Scientist Days

Where: Cabrillo National Monument; Cost: FREE

(Friday-Saturday) Calling all Junior Scientists, Young Explorers, and Nature Enthusiasts! Kids will enjoy ttwo full days of science experiments, STEM activities, and nature exploration in San Diego’s only National Park.

SATURDAY

San Diego International Dragon Boat Festival

Where: Fiesta Island; Cost: FREE

(Saturday-Sunday) Competitors will test their endurance as they row rapid, dragon-shaped vessels through the waters of Mission Bay in teams. Visitors will also enjoy lion dancing, music and performances, and a Vendor Village with food trucks, clothing, jewelry, paddling gear and more.

Annual Pacific Islander Festival

Where: Ski Beach, Mission Bay; Cost: Free

(Saturday-Sunday) Head down to Mission Bay for the free Pacific Islander Festival, showcasing the cultures and customs of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia with live entertainment, delicious traditional foods, music and crafts.

Adams Avenue Street Fair

Where: Normal Heights; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) SoCal's largest free two-day music festival held in the community of Normal Heights. The event features beer gardens and beer tastings, festival foods, and 300 arts and crafts booths.

CRSSD Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $105 and up

(Saturday-Sunday) CRSSD Festival is a two-day electronic music festival at San Diego's Waterfront Park featuring three stages and 36+ performers. In addition to the music, the festival will offer craft beer, mixed drinks, food, and more.

Societe Brewing Oktoberfest

Where: Kearny Mesa; Cost: FREE

The brewery will be transformed into a German beer hall, decked out from floor to ceiling and offering authentic German street food. Guests are encouraged to don their lederhosen and dirndls and try their hand at festive competitions such as a pretzel eating contest.

Wild Horses Festival

Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park; Cost: $60 - $250

(Saturday-Sunday) Attention all country music fans — a two-day, all-ages music event — will showcase nearly a dozen country artists and bands. Saturday and Sunday's lineup include performances by Cody Jinks, Midland, LeAnn Rimes, Paul Cauthen, Jaime Wyatt and more.

SUNDAY

San Diego Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Sunday - Oct. 2) Enjoy San Diego Restaurant Week, with more than 180 different restaurants will be participating in the event. Grab a taste of what some of San Diego's best chefs have to offer with special prix fixe menus offering affordable prices.

Encinitas Oktoberfest

Where: Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real; Cost: FREE

Encinitas celebrates Oktoberfest with Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers, a street craft faire, and family fun zone parked with carnival rides and games. A "Keepin' It Local" beer garden will boast authentic German foods and both German and San Diego brews.

Fall Grape Stomp

Where: Ramona; Cost: $20 kids, $35 adults

Your ticket guarantees you one complimentary glass of wine, a food voucher, and all the freshly harvested grapes your feet can stomp. Plus, corn hole, bocce games, music, dinner, dancing, a "I Love Lucy" look-alike contest, and of course, grape stomping contests!

