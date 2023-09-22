Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 22-24

There’s plenty to do this weekend as we transition from summer to the fall season across San Diego County.

Friday, Sept. 22



Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar

This year’s version of the Air Show has a new name — “America’s Air Show” — but the event will have the same spectacular aerial performances and fun as previous years.

The show launches Friday and will last through Sunday; the Air Show opens each day at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

The Navy’s Blue Angels are set for a demonstration and the Navy Leap Frogs are slated to show off their aerial skills this weekend.

General admission and parking are free, but officials encourage attendees to get their early.

Head to https://miramarairshow.com for full info on this weekend’s Air Show.

Hispanic Heritage Weekend at Petco Park

The San Diego Padres kick off their final home series of the 2023 season with the start of a 3-day celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Friday, starting at 4 p.m., fans can gather at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square for Fiesta in the Park -- which will feature food and drink specials to go with the pregame music and entertainment.

Boxing champion and Tijuana native Jaime Munguia will throw the first pitch before Friday’s game, while WWE superstar Rey Mysterio will do the honors prior to Saturday’s game.

For Friday and Saturday at the ballpark, fans who bought a special Hispanic Heritage Weekend ticket package will receive a City Connect sugar skull bobblehead.

After Saturday’s game, fans can stick around for a special fireworks show.

A postgame concert on Sunday featuring Los Tucanes de Tijuana will close out the weekend festivities – as of Friday, the tickets for the concert are sold out.

More information on the Padres' Hispanic Heritage Weekend can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/specials/hispanic-heritage-weekend.

Saturday, Sept. 23



Adams Avenue Street Fair

The two-day Adams Avenue Street Fair (Saturday and Sunday) spans 10 blocks and will feature dozens of musical acts across seven stages, as well as food and drink offerings, and special exhibits.

The event, in its 41st year, runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Complete information on the Street Fair can be found at https://www.adamsavenuebusiness.com/adams-avenue-street-fair.

PIFA Cultural Festival

The biggest Pacific Islander festival in the country will take place at Mission Bay, with 100,000 people expected to attend the event on Friday and Saturday.

The PIFA Cultural Festival at Ski Beach runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days, and the gathering will include dancing, a cultural village, resource booths, and food vendors.

Event organizers recommend attendees bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Information on the Festival can be found at https://pifasandiego.com.