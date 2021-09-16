Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 16 - 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Whether you’re a fan of music, film, boats or surfing, you won’t have any trouble finding some fun in San Diego this weekend.

A family tradition for more than 40 years speeds to the finish line on Mission Bay. Plus, a spooky SeaWorld Halloween event premieres, and women filmmakers take center stage at a film festival.

Here are just a few of the top things to do this weekend in San Diego.

THURSDAY

Gail Roberts “Color Field”

Where: La Jolla

San Diego artist Gail Roberts has a new exhibition at Quint Gallery that makes you feel as if you’re wandering in a field of flowers. “Color Field” is a collection of 128 equally-scaled paintings of the flowers, plants and weeds that surround Roberts’ studio. Roberts' work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her exhibition will be on display through November 6.

FRIDAY

San Diego BayFair

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Single day $25, three-day pass $45, Kids 12 and under free

(Friday-Sunday) Enjoy a weekend on the bay during San Diego Bayfair's family-fun festival of boats, beach party, action sports and boat racing, live music, and more.

Howl-O-Scream Kicks Off

Where: SeaWorld; Cost: $39 and up

From Sept 17 through Halloween night, SeaWorld has added it's first-ever Howl-O-Scream. Guests will howl, scream, and shriek as they escape roaming haunts rampaging through scare zones and haunted houses. And if you're up for the challenge, guest can ride their favorite coaster in the dark. Howl-O-Scream is recommended for 13+ and is a separately ticketed nighttime event.

Super Girl Surf Pro

Where: Oceanside Pier; Cost: Free

(Friday-Sunday) The largest female surfing event in the world hits Oceanside this weekend, showcasing all-girls action sports competitions and festivities. The event will include female-inspired vendors, activities and amazing entertainment.

SATURDAY

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Where: The Rady Shell; Cost: $36 and up

Watch the complete film unfold on the screen as the San Diego Symphony performs John Williams’ legendary score live. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Women's Film Festival

Where: Virtual; Cost: $5 for one film, $15 for access to all films

This 8th annual event will feature 22 curated films made by female filmmakers, all live streamed into the comfort of your own living room. There will also be a three panels available to stream for free. The entire festival that runs through Sept. 26 is hosted by the Women’s Museum of California.

Coastal Clean Up Day

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Free

Help remove the trash and plastic pollution at beaches and waterways at the 37th annual Coastal Clean Up Day. The event is set to go from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The effort is led by ‘I Love A Clean San Diego County'. Volunteers are asked to preregister.

Classic Longboard Surfing Contest

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Free to watch, $30-$40 to compete

Grab your vintage surfboard (or beach chair) and gather for a nostalgic longboard competition at the North Side of Crystal Pier. All contestants must surf on 1969 or older longboards, 9’ or longer, with no leash.

All-American Car Show

Where: La Mesa; Cost: Free

The Mopar Club San Diego is hosting its annual car show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Homes. The event will feature food vendors, a DJ and awards, including the People’s Choice for the various cars on view. The car show is set from 8am to 3pm at Skyline Church.

SUNDAY

Oceanside Harbor Days

Where: Oceanside Harbor; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Oceanside packs two days with fun on the harbor, featuring a costume party for kids, a Pirate Village, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden, live music, and more. The fun is happening from 9am - 5pm on both days.

Sukkot Harvest Festival

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

The family-friendly festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall season and all it brings. There will be farm tours, live music, kids activities and more from 11am - 3pm. The music line-up features Lee Coulter and Craig Parks. Visitors must register before attending.

