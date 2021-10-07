Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 7 - 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We’ve got another outstanding weekend in store, with two great neighborhood food festivals, an art and wine festival, and more Oktoberfest fun in Ocean Beach.

Wander down beautiful Girard Avenue in La Jolla this weekend to enjoy art and vino while supporting a good cause at the tenth annual La Jolla Art and Wine Festival.

If you’ve ever wanted to sample every restaurant in North Park, here’s your chance. Plus, all foodies are being summoned to El Cajon. Each of the events promise delectable tastes of local cuisine with a side of great live music and more.

Here's a look at this weekend's events:

THURSDAY

TLC Concert

Where: SDSU's Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre; Cost: $49 and up

Iconic girl group TLC will be joined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for a special ‘90s-themed show, a celebration of TLC’s iconic album, “CrazySexyCool.” Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Italian Film Festival

Where: Museum of Photographic Arts; Cost: Varies

SDIFF will showcase the best of new Italian films and Italian culture. This year's theme is Resilience. From Oct. 7 - 30, the festival will showcase seven in-person films, two online films and 16 shorts for its third annual Ristretto Shorts Competition.

FRIDAY

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

Where: Newport Ave. and Abbott St.; Cost: $5 beer garden entry, VIP tickets available

(Friday - Saturday) OB's unique salute to the annual German celebration Oktoberfest is packed with seasonal fun and brews, including beer stein holding contests, bratwurst eating contests, beers tastings and tons of delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.

Harvest Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $4 - $9

(Friday - Sunday) The Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show will showcase more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more. Festival-goers can bring canned goods for donation to the North County Food Bank to get $2 off admission.

SATURDAY

Foodie Fest

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $8 for 13+, $4 for ages 2-12 until October 8

More than 40 local restaurants, catering services, and food trucks will gather between Prescott Promenade and Centennial Plaza for the El Cajon Foodie Fest. The event will also have live music, entertainment and free arts and crafts for all ages. Foodies can dig in from 4-8 pm. Keep in mind ticket prices go up the day of the event.

Filipino Cultural Fiesta

Where: Oceanside; Cost: Free

The Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration is back! The celebration will offer visitors a day filled with Philippine dancing and music, colorful costumes, special performances, and delicious Filipino and international cuisine.

Taste of North Park

Where: Various restaurants; Cost: $25 - $60

Enjoy tastes throughout one of San Diego's most delicious neighborhoods for one day only. The self-guided restaurant tasting tour gives visitors bites from more than 30 North Park restaurants and sips from 12 local brewers. It will also feature street musicians and live art along route.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

Where: Girard Ave.; Cost: Free, Wine/Beer garden $45

(Saturday - Sunday) More than 150 local and international artists will showcase their works in paint, jewelry, woodwork, and more. Guests can also enjoy a wine and beer garden with sips from more than 35 wineries, breweries, and distilleries, live music, and pet adoption opportunities. Proceeds will go to local elementary and middle school art programs.

SUNDAY

Pumpkin Express Train Ride

Where: Campo; Cost: $5 - $30

(Saturday - Sunday) The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration complete with a train ride, pumpkin patch and more. Passengers will enjoy a ride on decorated vintage railcars through the most scenic parts of San Diego county mountains. Guest are encouraged to arrive in costume.

XTERRA Wetsuits Mission Bay Triathlon

Where: Bonita Cove Park; Cost: Free to watch

Participants will start with a bay swim in Ventura Cove, a bike course around Fiesta Island, and finishing under the iconic Belmont Park Rollercoaster. This year, 1,600 competitors from around the country will return to Mission Bay to participate in the Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquathon.