Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 6-9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Food festivals, film festivals, haunted trails and pumpkin decorating. Sounds like fall in America's finest city.

Wander down beautiful Girard Avenue in La Jolla this weekend to enjoy art and vino while supporting a good cause. Plus, if you’ve ever wanted to sample every restaurant in North Park, here’s your chance.

Here's a look at this weekend's events:

THURSDAY

The Haunted Trail

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $27 - $40

(Runs until Oct. 31) The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park is back, with two haunts in one; a mile long terrifying outdoor trail through twisted pines and gnarled oaks and the 3,500 square foot eXperiment Maze.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas

Where: Gallagher Square; Cost: Varies

Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Gallagher Square at Petco Park. The New York State Of Mind Tour with special guest Busta Rhymes will feature full sets from these legendary acts starting at 7 p.m.

The Haunted Hotel

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $27-$40

(Thur- Sunday) The Disturbance, created by The Haunted Hotel, is an all new "Haunt Collective" in Mission Valley. Featuring 3 Haunted Attractions all at one location. Roaming characters, light shows, axe throwing, VR areas, glow wear, and live entertainment. It's happening at Mission Valley Center's west parking lot near Target.

FRIDAY

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

Where: OB Pier; Cost: $10 - $50

(Friday- Saturday) OB's unique salute to the annual German celebration Oktoberfest is packed with seasonal fun and brews, including beer stein holding contests, bratwurst eating contests, beers tastings and tons of delicious food, a beer garden, and live music.

Harvest Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $4 - $9, FREE for 12 & under

(Friday - Sunday) The Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show will showcase more than 24,000 handmade creations, live entertainment, specialty foods, contests, a Kidzone, and more.

The Haunted Amusement Park

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $20, Fast Pass $30

It's the Halloween season, so why not a visit to an amusement park? Well, make than an abandoned amusement park that is said to be haunted by old employees and children who never left. The trail takes visitors under the old Roller Coaster, around the Ferris Wheel, down long creepy hallways in the Houses of Horror, and more.

SATURDAY

Taste of North Park

Where: Various restaurants; Cost: $25 - $60

Enjoy tastes throughout one of San Diego's most delicious neighborhoods for one day only. The self-guided restaurant tasting tour gives visitors bites from 35 North Park restaurants and sips from 12 local brewers. It will also feature street musicians and live art along route.

El Cajon Oktoberfest

Where: German American Societies of San Diego; Cost: $5 - $10

(Friday - Sunday) Enjoy live German "Oom-Pah" music, traditional foods like bratwurst and ox-on-the-spit, German beers, folk games and dancing, and a kids' zone at El Cajon's massive Oktoberfest party.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

Where: Girard Ave.; Cost: Free, Wine/Beer garden $45

(Saturday - Sunday) More than 160 local and international artists will showcase their works in paint, jewelry, woodwork, and more. Guests can also enjoy a wine and beer garden with sips from more than 35 wineries, breweries, live music, and more.

SUNDAY

Pumpkin Express Train Ride

Where: Campo; Cost: $7 - $30

(Saturday - Sunday) The Pacific Southwest Railway Museum is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration complete with a train ride, pumpkin patch and more. Passengers will enjoy a ride on decorated vintage railcars through the most scenic parts of San Diego county mountains.

Xterrra Wet Suits Mission Bay Triathlon

Where: Bonita Cove Park; Cost: Free to watch

Participants will start with a bay swim in Ventura Cove, a bike course around Fiesta Island, and finishing under the iconic Belmont Park Rollercoaster. Thousands of competitors from around the country will return to Mission Bay to participate in the Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquathon.

