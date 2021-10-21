Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the SoCal Taco Fest returns to Waterfront Park this weekend.

AleSmith Brewing Company pairs scares and beers on its haunted brewery tour, while the North County will celebrate the Mexican holiday known as "Dia de los Muertos."

From witch’s brews to brewing ales, a Halloween event in Chula Vista's will boast chills and thrills for the entire family.

Plus, the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon is running back after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Here’s some things you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Taste of One Paseo

Where: Carmel Valley; Cost: Varies

Explore the eateries of One Paseo and indulge in samples from a dozen spots, including Salt & Straw, SusieCakes, and Tocaya Organica. Visitors will also enjoy live entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Insights from the Nathan Harrison Project

Where: Virtual; Cost: Donations encouraged

SDSU professor and project director Seth Mallios will offer an overview of the Palomar pioneer Nathan Harrison field project, discuss the current SD History Center exhibit, and detail the site’s most recent finds. The living room lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Erykah Badu LIVE

Where: SDSU; Cost: $45 and up

Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu will preform live at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The R&B/neo-soul artist will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Fright Night at AleSmith

Where: Miramar; Cost: $7 - $40

The San Diego-based brewing company is debuting it's first haunted brewery tour, which takes you through their shipping docks and facilities until you reach Zien Family Farm and its haunted maze, Red Harvest. All ages are welcome to the tasting room, but the haunted event is not recommended for the littles.

Jamie Foxx: Act Like You Got Some Sense Book Tour

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $49 - $300

Actor, musician and comedian Jamie Foxx will make his final stop on his five-city tour promoting his new memoir. The book focuses on his childhood, being raised by his grandmother, the highs and lows of Hollywood fame and parenting. Rapper Snoop Dogg is signed on to moderate the evening at The Magnolia. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Jamie's memoir.

SATURDAY

SoCal Taco Fest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $45 - $150

The popular 21 and older festival will bring 25 of the best local taco restaurants and live entertainment to the park. Some taco vendors include Fit Tacos, Sandbar, Cocina 35, Señor Grubby's, City Tacos and more. Plus, guest will enjoy lucha libre wrestling, chihuahua races, beauty pageants with headliner Flo Rida taking the stage.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Where: Balboa Park

(Saturday - Sunday) Strap on your running shoes! San Diego's annual rockin' dash returns to Balboa Park this weekend. There will be two courses — a marathon and half marathon on Sunday with a 5K happening on Saturday. The course will take runners through San Diego, with live music placed throughout the course.

Korea Day at Balboa Park

Where: Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Cost: Free

The House of Korea will celebrate with fun-filled cultural booths, Korean traditional & B-boy performance, and K-pop concert, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to learn and explore the wonders of Korea. The event will also have booths featuring games featured on the Netflix series, “Squid Games.” The celebration is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Villains in the Village

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free

Guys and ghouls can meet their favorite villains in the flesh through the streets of Third Avenue Village. The spooktacular stroll included over 20 characters and uncanny activities thrill seekers of all ages. The event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Vitner’s Association Wine Festival

Where: Rancho Bernardo; Cost: $80

This Sunday, check out the San Diego County Vitner’s Association Wine Festival at the beautiful Bernardo Winery. Visitors will be treated to unlimited tastings from more than a dozen of San Diego County wineries. The event will also feature live music and a silent auction.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Where: Oceanside; Cost: Free

The 20th Annual Dia de los Muertos in Downtown Oceanside will showcase over 25 altars built in memory of loved ones, traditional dancers, Classic Car Show, a shopping Mercado, live entertainment, and children activity areas.

San Diego Triathlon Challenge

Where: Mission Bay

The Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge returns to Mission Bay. Participants will swim one mile, bike 40 miles and complete a 10 mile run. The annual fundraiser will support challenged athletes with grants for adaptive sports equipment, coaching, and competition expenses.