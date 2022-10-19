Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 20 - 23

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's weekend is packed Padres spirit and frightfully fun activities for all ages.

Get into the spooky spirit with a day of beachfront pumpkin carving for Halloween in Coronado. And the Friar Faithful can root for the home team during game 3 and 4 of the NCLS live inside Petco Park.

Plus, the red carpet will be rolled out this weeks as the San Diego International Film Festival celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Check out our list for things to do this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego International Film Festival

Where: Balboa Park & Virtual; Cost: $16 - $450

(Runs until Oct. 23) The 21th annual San Diego International Film Festival will highlight studio films, documentaries, short stories, and more, coupled with discussions between filmmakers and industry experts, and glitzy parties and award celebrations.

Conversation with Juan Coronel Rivera

Where: UCSD at Park & Market

Witness an in-person conversation between Diego Rivera’s grandson, Juan Coronel Rivera and Roxana Velasquez. These two experts will discuss the tumultuous relationship between the two iconic artists from Mexico, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

FRIDAY

Padres Watch Party

Where: Petco Park; Cost: FREE

(Friday & Saturday) Cheer on the San Diego Padres as they face the Phillies in Philadelphia for Games 3 & 4 of the National League Championship Series. Pregame festivities will take place in Gallagher Square including a live DJ, photo opportunities, and more!

HauntFest on Main

Where: El Cajon; Cost: FREE

Tons of family Halloween fun will line Main St. in downtown El Cajon this season where families can check out costume contests, carnival rides and games, face painting, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, crafts, and much more.

USA Ultimate National Championships

Where: Del Mar; Cost: $15 - $45

(Runs until Sunday) The best ultimate teams from across the U.S. will compete during the four-day USA Ultimate National Championships, including San Diego's own "Wildfire" women's division team.

SATURDAY

Halloween Pumpkin Carving

Where: Hotel Del Coronado;Cost: $25 per pumpkin

Family and friends can choose their pumpkin from the beachfront pumpkin patch, and utilize a variety of supplies to create their own masterpiece that is worthy of any front porch or Halloween centerpiece.

Team Hope Walk

Where: Coronado Tidelands Park; Cost: Must register, FREE to watch

Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors will walk together to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.

Borrego Days Desert

Where: Christmas Circle Community Park; Cost: FREE

(Saturday & Sunday) This is a family friendly festival featuring live entertainment, art exhibits, multi-plane flyover, kid's zone, food vendors, artisans, education, adult beer garden, free to enter car show, and more.

Home Runs for Homeless

Where: InterContinental Hotel San Diego; Cost: $5-$20

The this community-oriented event will raise funds that will benefit the underserved community of Barrio Logan’s Perkins K-8 School. Visitors will enjoy homerun contest, silent auction, food, live entertainment, and more.

SUNDAY

Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Where: Downtown next to City Hall; Cost: FREE

The 21st Annual Dia de los Muertos in Downtown Oceanside will showcase dozens of altars built in memory of loved ones, traditional dancers, Classic Car Show, a shopping Mercado, live entertainment, and children activity areas.

EOS Fitness Tour De Cove

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Varies

Unleash your inner superhero with the 4.5 hour stationary cyclethon led by EOS Fitness instructors. Participate in the four and a half hour ride as an individual or share a bike as part of a 3-person relay team.

