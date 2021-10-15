Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 15 - 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Music festivals, film festivals, trail races and pumpkin decorating. Sounds like fall in America's finest city.

Blended Festival will touch down in San Diego for two days full of food, wine, and household names from pop, country, and EDM to perform.

Plus, families can discover the hoots and howls at a local nature-themed Halloween family day in Del Mar.

Here’s some fun events to participate in San Diego this weekend.

FRIDAY

San Diego International Film Festival

Where: Balboa Park & Virtual; Cost: $16 - $260

(Oct. 14 - 24) The 20th annual San Diego International Film Festival will highlight studio films, documentaries, short stories, and more, coupled with discussions between filmmakers and industry experts, and glitzy parties and award celebrations.

Blended Festival

Where: Spanish Landing Park; Cost: $70-$500

Attendees will have the opportunity to get their fix of live music, sample wine, and get a taste of San Diego with popular food vendors. Scheduled to perform are The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, and more.

San Diego Filipino Film Festival

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

The six-day e festival will present 40 films highlighting voices and stories from the Filipino community. This inaugural film festival aims to raise awareness for Filipinx cinema as an important art form and a powerful tool for representation, education, and entertainment.

SATURDAY

Carmel Valley Trail Race

Where: Torrey Highlands Community Park

Participants at the 8th annual Carmel Valley trail race will experience one of the hillier courses you will find without heading to the mountains. Participants can compete in 15K, 10K or 5K on a single track and dirt service road trails through beautiful open spaces.

The Rocky Horror Show Live

Where: OB Playhouse; Cost: $38-$50

Just in time for Halloween, the OB Playhouse presents everyone’s favorite Transylvanian horror-comedy parody. Attendees are required to wear face masks and provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Black Girl Magic

Where: Alpine; Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Pride isn’t just a week in July in San Diego. The Viejas Casino and Resort will be the backdrop for Black Girl Magic, hosted by Amber St. James. Starring RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 alumni Mayhem Miller and The Vixen. Guest will enjoy an incredible drag show that celebrates queens of color through performance and storytelling.

SUNDAY

Not So Scary Fall Festival

Where: Del Mar; Cost: Free

How does a nature-themed Halloween family day sound? Kids can join hands-on interactive activities, from craft-making to live animal encounters. Together Nature Collective and County Parks rangers will help kids discover that creepy crawly creatures are not-so-scary after all!

Pumpkin Decorating

Where: North Park; Cost: $35

Bivouac Ciderworks is celebrating the fall season with pumpkin decorating paired with lots of pumpkin spice at its tap room. Tickets include a pumpkin, decorating supplies, a glass of Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider and Nomad Donut’s Pumpkin Spice Cider donuts. Plus, Halloween movies will be streamed while you eat, drink and decorate.

