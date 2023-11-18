Exploring San Diego: Things to do November 17 to 19

As we approach the holiday season, the city comes alive with a variety of festive events. From the enchanting "All That Jazz" light show to the vibrant Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum holiday market, the weekend ahead has a diverse array of celebrations.

Scroll down the list for some fun and festive events over the weekend.



FRIDAY

"All That Jazz" Lightshow Spectacular

This event at Hotel del Coronado will feature a new 1920s jazz soundtrack along with its well-known dynamic light show. Visitors can expect to see the brilliance of the Norfolk Island Pines, famously lit in 1904 as the world’s first outdoor Christmas tree.

The complimentary 10-minute show occurs every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night, starting Friday to Jan. 17. No reservations needed.



SATURDAY

Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum Holiday Market

The annual JFGM holiday market is back on Saturday. Featuring local vendors in arts and crafts, the market will be a great destination for holiday shopping.

It will be hosted inside the Inamori Pavilion in the lower garden. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, starting from $12.

Music at the Maritime

The 2023 season of Haydn Voyages concludes with "Patterns of Americana," highlighting composers from diverse backgrounds and traditions.

The concert starts on Sunday at 2:30 p.m at Maritime Museum of San Diego. Tickets are available online and at the door from $10 to $60.



SUNDAY

Bikes & Beers San Diego

The 10th annual Bikes & Beer San Diego will take place Sunday, featuring rides of 15, 30, and 45 miles and a post-ride beer festival. The route kicks off from AleSmith Brewing Company in Miramar and travels through the beautiful landscapes of San Diego.

Each ride offers morning fuel stations, marked routes, GPS instructions, rest stops, and SAG support, which is perfect for riders of all levels. Tickets for the event start at $30.

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Step into the festive magic at the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, a cherished tradition since 1989! The 34th annual event welcomes all families, featuring over live music, children-friendly attractions, and an array of food and drink options.

The event starts at 9 a.m. in downtown Encinitas.