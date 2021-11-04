Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 4 - 7

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are tearing down those fake spider webs and Halloween lawn inflatables and making room for the holiday season.

And if you're looking for a show to get you into the holiday spirit — the Hip-Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage with a holiday mash-up for the whole family.

San Diego Fleet Week returns Nov. 5 - 14 with a lineup of events for the public that's sure to entertain. Plus, the world championships of horse racing, the Breeders’ Cup, gallops back to the Del Mar Racetrack.

Keep in mind, on Sunday we’re setting our clocks back an hour, giving you either an extra hour out on the town or an extra hour of sleep, depending on your preference.

Check out these fun events happening across San Diego County this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego Fleet Week

Where: Broadway Pier and Downtown SD; Cost: Varies

(Nov 4 - 11) Experience one of San Diego’s largest military events featuring eight days of demonstrations, high tech equipment in the innovation zone, active Navy & Coast Guard ship tours, live music, food, and more, ending with a special Veterans Day boat parade.

SDFD Mustache Bash

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: $20

Mavericks Beach Club will celebrate its 6th Annual SDFD Stache Bash benefiting FirefighterAid; which helps firefighters and their families in times of need. From 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. party your mustache off with delicious drink specials, raffles, a best mustache contest, and a chance to thank some of our first responders.

FRIDAY

San Diego Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Nov 5 - 14) Starting Friday, craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer. More than 130 breweries are participating.

Breeders' Cup

Where: Del Mar Racetrack; Cost: $50 - $500

The 2021 Breeders’ Cup will combine the two greatest days of international horse racing bringing the best jockeys from around the world to Del Mar. Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment, attractions, and views of San Diego's beautiful coastline.

SATURDAY

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: $37 - $110

Grab your crew and let the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season. The show is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, all helping to make this re-imagining of the iconic Tchaikovsky ballet into a contemporary hit that celebrates hip-hop culture and dance.

Wild Horses Festival

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $55 - $85

(Saturday - Sunday) Attention all country music fans — a two-day, all-ages music event — will hsowcase nearly a dozen country artists and bands. Saturday’s lineup is Ryan Bingham, Paul Cauthen, The White Buffalo, Bones Owens and Jade Jackson, while Sunday will feature performances from Whitey Morgan, Jamestown Revival, Nikki Lane, Riddy Arman and The Silent Comedy.

Bike the Coast

Where: Oceanside Pier; Cost: Free

Bikers can choose the 100, 50, 25, 15 or 7 mile routes at Bike the Coast and enjoy each route at their own pace. Everything starts and finishes on the beach at the the Oceanside Pier with food, craft beer, live music, expo shopping and more.

Trout Opening Weekend

Where: Santee Lakes; Cost: Varies

It’s back — the mega Trout season event at Santee Lakes. 2,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout with large fish up to 12 pounds will be stocked this weekend. No State fishing license required. Organizers say this activity is great for families wanting to spend some quality time together.

SUNDAY

Donut Fest San Diego

Where: Barrio Logan; Cost: $10 - $25

Start your Sunday on a sweet note with donuts, beer, coffee, photo booths, raffles and more with a fun-filled tasty event. Guest will also vote on the city's Favorite Donut. The family-friendly event runs from 1 - 5 p.m.

Carlsbad Village Faire

Where: Grand Avenue between Carlsbad Blvd. and Jefferson St.; Cost: Free

The Village Faire features more than 750 vendors with a little of everything: arts & crafts, antiques, unique clothing, items from around the world, and more. The Faire will also feature children rides, an international food center, and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast.

CicloSDias Pacific Beach

Where: PB; Cost: Free

Enjoy car-free streets for 2.5 miles along with thousands of bikers, walkers, skaters, and roller skaters. People of all ages and abilities are welcome, pets too! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will also be live music, shopping, food, and kids activities, plus a chance to meet NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton.