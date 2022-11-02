Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 3 - 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Beer Week and Fleet Week will bring several events to the county for residents to enjoy starting this weekend.

Beer Week will provide sips of exclusive brews and special events at breweries, while Fleet Week gives locals the chance to see the history and tools of the military up-close.

Plus, the Carlsbad Village Faire promises to provide families with plenty to explore in Carlsbad, and the Fall Back Festival takes visitors back in time in the Gaslamp District.

Here's a look at events to check out this weekend in San Diego:

THURSDAY

San Diego Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

San Diego's 10-day celebration of beer kicks off as San Diego Beer Week brings more than a week of special beer releases, beer gardens, drink specials, food pairings, and much more to local breweries.

Fleet Week San Diego 2022

Where: Various locations, Cost: FREE

Fleet Week celebrates our nation's heroes, giving the public an up-close look at the history and tools of the military. The week's events include ship tours, an innovation zone for kids, STEM days, a veterans art exhibit, live music, and more.

FRIDAY

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Where: Various locations; Cost: Free - $250

(Runs until Nov. 12) More than 130 films from nearly 30 countries will be screened as part of the San Diego Asian Film Festival. Films will cover a diverse array of topics and give attendees the chance to speak with filmmakers and actors. The festival has grown to become the largest exhibition of Asian cinema in the U.S.

Viejas Outlet Center Ice Rink

Where: Viejas Casino & Resort; Cost: $18 - $99

Holiday lights and entertainment have arrived at Viejas! Get into the winter spirit with ice skating at one of the biggest Southern California rinks around. A 90-minute session for kids will run $18 while adults and teens can skate for $20.

SATURDAY

Bubble Run San Diego

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $20

The Bubble Run 5K is like running through Willy Wonka's factory. Clad in white t-shirts, adults, kids and strollers run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles of absolute fun and enough colored foam to cover you from head to toe. Post Race — Jam out and dance to the DJ’s, get some free swag, and get ready to get a serious dose of extra foam!

Carlsbad Music Festival

Where: St. Michael's By the Sea; Cost: $35 - $125, Free for 12 & under

Everything from contemporary classical to indie rock to world music to electronic music will be on display during the Carlsbad Music Festival. This year's headliners include Monophonics, Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub, Sabrosas Latin Orquesta

Queen Bee Market

Where: Cal State University San Marcos campus; Cost: $5, Military and 12 and under FREE

(Saturday & Sunday) Visitors will enjoy an artisan market, featuring local and national vendors specializing in handmade and vintage accessories, clothing, home décor, furniture, paper arts and more. There will be live music, make-and-takes, food and live demos.

Bike the Coast

Where: Oceanside Pier; Cost: $45 - $120

Go for a ride through North County and take in pristine views of San Diego's coastal communities during Bike the Coast. The route takes riders along a 25-mile, 50-mile, or 100-mile course to a finish line festival at Oceanside Pier with music, food, and a beer garden.

SUNDAY

Annual Fall Back Festival

Where: The Gaslamp Museum, Cost: FREE

As you set your clocks back this weekend, fall back into the old west during the Gaslamp District's Fallback Festival. The free event offers live entertainment, pie eating contest, a Kumeyaay Drum Circle, and a historical street fair.

Carlsbad Fall Village Faire

Where: Carlsbad Village; Cost: FREE

Check out decor, arts and crafts, and unique gifts from more than 750 vendors during Carlsbad's massive village fair. Kids can enjoy carnival rides and games, and families will enjoy live music, delicious international foods, and a beer and wine garden.