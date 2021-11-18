Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 18 - 21

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From classic holiday plays to festivities and ice skating, the holiday season is officially underway in San Diego County.

Get ready for it with a Chefsgiving dinner to benefit the San Diego Food Bank, ice skating to support kids recovering from cancer, and a life-size model of LEGO Santa.

Plus, this year's Mother Goose Parade is going virtual celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun.

THURSDAY

Rady Children's Ice Skating Rink

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $10 - $15

Enjoy a quick bite at Liberty Public Market then burn off the calories with a night of ice skating at the outdoor rink. Ticket includes skate rentals and helmet. Proceeds will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program.

Chefsgiving

Where: Downtown; Cost: $150

Several of San Diego’s top chefs are teaming up for a fundraiser dinner at Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego. Each chef will prepare their unique take on their favorite Thanksgiving dish. A portion of the proceeds benefits the San Diego Food Bank.

FRIDAY

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show

Where: The Old Globe; Cost: $37 and up

A Christmas Carol will take center stage including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future — but with a comic local twist. Theater curtains are set to open at 7 p.m.

Julieta Venegas Live

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $50 and up

The Tijuana-raised Mexican-American singer/songwriter, Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist returns to San Diego to performs her pop and indie songs. Showtime begins at 8 p.m. at The Magnolia.

1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $25 and up

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? San Diego playwright Dea Hurston’s holiday musical will take center stage at New Village Arts Theatre. It’s the story of widowed family matriarch Dorothy Black hosting a Christmas Eve celebration with her adult children when some unexpected family drama erupts.

Holidays at LEGOLAND

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $89 and up

Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back. Guest will experience a 30-foot, LEGO Christmas tree, holiday light show, life-size model of LEGO Santa, and more.

SATURDAY

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Where: Coast Highway 101; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) The holidays are alive in Encinitas, as the Holiday Street Fair rolls in to offer locals handmade crafts, antiques, and imports for the gift-giving season. The fair will also celebrate the season with a kid zone, food and drinks, and two stages of live entertainment.

Audiotistic San Diego

Where: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre; Cost:

(Saturday - Sunday) Lovers of hip-hop, electronic, and turntable music should make their way to this music fest. The lineup includes Diplo, Slander, Dos Lonely Boys, Sage Armstrong, Ace Aura, HoneyLuv, and more.

Doggie Street Festival

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

It's one of he largest adopt-a-thon and pet celebration to come to Liberty Station. Dozens of rescue organizations will be on hand, vet tips, pet products and services, a kid’s art area, music, contests, and more. The fun is happening at NTC Park from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

This year's theme is "Celebrating 75 Years of East County Fun." It will invite some surprise guests into the mix, honor heroes of our region, showcase the parade's history, whimsical floats, balloons, and more.

Earth, Wind & Fire Live

Where: Pechanga Resort Casino; Cost: $40 and up

It might not be September, but you can still catch legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire set to preform at 7:30 p.m. The band has sold more than 90 million records, winning six Grammys and four American Music Awards.

The Baller Dream Foundation’s Fundraiser

Where: Del Mar; Cost: Varies

An annual fundraiser to support three young cancer patients from California: nine-year-old Aritzve Aguirre Texcahua, 18-year-old Dustin Joiner, and 22-year-old Ali Alipour. All three share the desire to enter the medical field as a career one day. Attendees at the fundraiser will enjoy bites, drinks, panoramic ocean views and a special presentation.