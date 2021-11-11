Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 11 - 14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's weekend is filled with plenty to do, including a wine and food festival and the continuation of Beer Week and Fleet Week.

Plus, Veteran's Day festivities are happening across the county in celebration of our armed forces!

Believe it or not, the Christmas season has already begun as the Old Globe Theatre brings "Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" back to the stage. And the always delicious San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival begins, bringing a week's-worth of food events to downtown San Diego.

Take your pick or take it all in at these happenings in and around San Diego.

THURSDAY

San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: Varies

(Thursday - Sunday) San Diego's Wine + Food Festival returns through Nov. 14, packing the week with tons of foodie fun in downtown San Diego. Ticket holders will get tastes and sips from hundreds of world-class chefs, wineries, and breweries during special tasting events.

Fleet Week SD Veterans Boat Parade

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

It's the last day of Fleet Week celebrating our nation's heroes, giving the public an up-close look at the history and tools of the military. Organizers are live-streaming the Veterans Day Boat parade on their website starting at Noon.

Veterans Day at Punch Bowl Social

Where: East Village; Cost: Free

Punch Bowl Social celebrates veterans and active duty military with one-hour of free activities. Enjoy bowling, vintage arcade games, giant scrabble, ping pong, skeeball and karaoke for one hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., along with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

San Diego Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Nov 5 - 14) San Diego's 10-day celebration of beer continues as craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer. More than 130 breweries are participating.

Viejas Casino Ice Skating Rink

Where: Alpine; Cost: $18 - $20

It's Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink and will also be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas day! Visitors will glide and spin around the rink to the sounds of favorite holiday music old and new.

Sowing the Seeds of Universal Language

Where: San Diego Mesa College; Cost: Free

Mesa College Art Gallery presents an exhibit that takes a look at the disharmony of our lives — from our relationships with each other to the way we interact with land — with an attempt to find solutions and keep optimistic about the future. About 44 artist will be featured.

SATURDAY

San Diego Rhythm and Blues Festival

Where: Jacobs Center Amphitheatre; Cost: $50 One-day pass, $90 two-day passes

(Saturday - Sunday) This two-day festival features performances from more than 20 R&B, blues and funk musicians. The packed lineup includes sets from Grammy award-winning artist Howard Hewett, Cherrelle, Klymaxx, Sonny Green, and San Diego's own Lady Star. The festival will also feature DJs, comedians, lowrider showcase, and southern-style food.

Escondido VetFest Parade and Festival

Where: American Legion Post 149; Cost: Free

The annual event will include a parade on Grand Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. and patriotic storefront decorations. VetFest at Post 149 at 230 E. Park Ave. starts at 1:30 p.m. The festival will also include a veterans art show, auction and sale, kids zone and veterans service booths along with lunch.

Veterans Day Tribute Mt. Soledad Memorial

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

The Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is livestreaming their annual Veterans Day ceremony from 12 to 1 p.m. This year’s ceremony will be in tribute to the Nurse Corps of the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.

Ride the Point 2021

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $10 - $200

Peddle along a special route through Point Loma to as far as Mission Gorge as part of a family ride or on your own during this year's Ride the Point event.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Where: Old Globe Theater; Cost: $24 - $84

The annual Old Globe run of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" returns through Dec. 31. Take in the performance of the beloved Dr. Suess tale as the theater is transformed into Who-ville for the holiday season.

SUNDAY

Silver Strand Veterans Day Half Marathon

Where: Coronado; Cost: $50 - $75

Lace up your shoes for the Silver Strand Veterans Day Half Marathon taking runners and walkers around Silver Strand State Beach. A post-race party features a beer garden, a live band and participants are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue.

Climb for Women Warriors

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free

Get ready to sweat for a good cause at this year’s Climb for Women Warriors. The 4th annual Veterans Day hike is organized by the Foundation for Women Warriors team and Tough Women Only hiking club. The hike is being held at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

STEP UP! Walk to End Homelessness

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $15 kids, $40 adults

Join HomeAid San Diego for its third annual 5K walk/run. Every step counts in this fight to end homelessness across San Diego. All proceeds benefit HomeAid San Diego’s building projects, community outreach and advocacy efforts.

