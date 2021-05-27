Exploring San Diego: Things to do Memorial Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Who’s ready for an extended weekend? Whether you’re planning a small BBQ with friends or looking to explore around the city, you’ll find plenty of family-friendly things to do.

Summer’s unofficial start is at Petco Park this memorial weekend with two back-to-back concerts. And to honor our military and their families, the band Switchfoot will rock out on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum.

If you're looking to get your soccer fix, the San Diego Loyals are kicking off their second season in Mission Valley Saturday. In the South Bay, families can make a splash at Aquatica San Diego's grand reopening.

It's also that time of year to savor the goodness made on the grill: The almighty hamburger. Friday is National Hamburger Day, and several San Diego restaurants are participating.

Here's a look at some things to do this holiday weekend:

THURSDAY

Switchfoot Live from the Flight Deck

Where: USS Midway Museum

The entire family can enjoy a virtual concert experience unlike any other. Watch Grammy Award Winning rock band Switchfoot perform live from the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum. The museum’s “Legacy Week” program will feature virtual and in-person events starting Thursday and continuing through Memorial Day. The concert begins at 5:00 p.m.

Walk Back Through Time

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to learn something at Liberty Park. As you walk through the historic grounds, parks and open spaces, take a step back in time with an audio tour. Learn the role FDR took in helping establish NTC. Relive the days when the likes of Bob Hope, Tommy Dorsey and Nat King Cole took the stage at Luce Auditorium.

FRIDAY

National Hamburger Day

Where: Various locations

America loves burgers. And because we love burgers so much, restaurants across San Diego county are offering up freebies and deals on National Hamburger Day. Places offering deals this year include Wendys, Chilis, Smashburger, Carl's Jr., Burger King, and more.

Dive-In Movie

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $20 to $30

Watch the comedy movie “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin” in an pool tube or lounge chair at Sycuan’s Retreat Pool & Cabanas. Catch the classic comedies poolside as you enjoy a night swim, outdoor dining, signature cocktails and more. Doors, bar and kitchen open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Must be 21 and up to attend.

Nerd Comedy Night

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $10

Scientist-turned-comedian Tim Lee will host a unique comedy show at Carlsbad restaurant El Tejate. The show, which kicks off at 7 p.m., is held at the restaurant’s upstairs performance space and features various “nerd comics” from around California. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

The Beach Boys Jammin' in San Diego

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $39 and up

The Beach Boys and special guests Mark McGrath and John Stamos will take the stage for a two-hour set of classics. The concert will take place on a stage near second base, not at the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Loyal's Home Opener

Where: Torero Stadium (Mission Valley)

San Diego’s newest home team is kicking off at Torero Stadium on Saturday for their second season. The professional soccer team is playing their first home game against the Las Vegas Lights. Come support the city while we champion our stomping grounds!

Aquatica Water Park Reopens

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $35 and up

If water parks are more your style, head to Aquatica during their re-opening weekend. The park plans to have all attractions reopened, including Big Surf Shores, Walhalla Wave, Tassie's Twister, and Kiwi Curl.

SUNDAY

Ziggey Marley in San Diego

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $39 and up

Grammy-winning reggae star Ziggy Marley will play a special tribute concert to his late father, Bob Marley. Guests will be able to choose between a limited number of VIP seats on the playing field, luxury suites, vaccinated/tested sections, or socially distanced pod-style sections. It begins at 8:00 p.m.

Naval History Tour Aboard Swift Boat

Where: Maritime Museum; Cost: $15 and up

After a temporary hiatus last year, the Maritime Museum’s popular naval history tour is coming back this Memorial Day weekend. The 75-minute tour takes visitors aboard their PCF 816 swift boat for a ride around the bay, and retired swift boat sailors will talk about their experiences as crewmen. Space is limited; reserve online.

MONDAY

Honoring Our Military Members

On Memorial Day we celebrate the beginning of summer with picnics and happy get-togethers, but it’s important to take a few minutes to honor our military and those who have died in service to our country. If you can, reach out to an active duty soldier or veteran and thank them for their service.

