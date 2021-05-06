Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 6 - 9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This weekend, we’re celebrating the strong women in our lives: our mothers, aunts, grandmothers, friends, and maybe even ourselves!

Looking for a self-guided adventure? This weekend take in beautiful views of the Santa Ysabel Valley while you hike to an overlook spot, where you can see the source of the San Diego River.

Follow a trail of A.R.T. (Allyship, Resilience, and Truth) into the heart of Hillcrest. Discover street art in the alley, a unique and creative art market, attractions in neighborhood businesses and spaces, food vendors, and surprise performances.

Plus, the North County is in full bloom! Take mom to experience the Flower Fields, ride an antique tractor wagon tour, or frolic through the sweet pea maze.

Here's a look at some things to do this weekend:

THURSDAY

Walk in A.R.T.

Where: Hillcrest

Expect a night filled with lively entertainment, art, food, and music in and around Mural Alley. Follow an interactive digital map to lead you to the event’s features including selfie-booths, psychic readings, live art, music, and a paint and sip with specialty drinks. FEATURED VENDOR: Winner of Project Runway Season 14 Ashley Nell Tipton.

FRIDAY

Plant It Forward

Where: Balboa Park/Virtual; Cost: Free

Be your own garden steward. Pick up a Narrow Leaf Milkweed or Pomegranate sapling at the Balboa Park Visitors Center and plant it at home. This hands-on virtual Plant It Forward event is celebrating the launch of the Garden Stewards volunteer program and the legacy of Kate Sessions. Kate Sessions is known as the “Mother of Balboa Park” for her work in landscaping the park in its early days.

Watch It On the Big Screen

Where: Regal Theatres; Cost: $10-$20

The second largest movie theater chain will reopen 5 of their locations in San Diego County. Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong along with a full slate of blockbuster hits. The locations reopening include Escondido, Oceanside, Chula Vista, and El Cajon.

SATURDAY

San Diego River Days

Where: San Diego County;Cost: Free

The San Diego River Park Foundation put together a list of fun activities for individuals, groups, and families. From Julian to Ocean Beach, and everywhere in between, choose from over 15 interactive activities; including hikes, open houses, volunteer projects, virtual workshops, self-guided activities, and much more!

Namaste in the City

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

Get ready to relax and unwind during a virtual family-friendly yoga class led by Yoga One. You will need Zoom access in order to attend the class.

Celebrate Frühlingsfest

Where: Linda Vista; Cost: Varies

What’s a Frühlingsfest, you ask? It’s a traditional Spring festival that’s held in Munich and other German cities to celebrate, what else? Drinking beer! Deft Brewing has you covered with German-inspired beer and food from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Whether you’re close to your Mom, are a mom, or want to honor a strong woman in your life, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the day, from boozy brunches to a trip to the beach.

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $10-$20

The field is renowned for its acres upon acres of colorful Giant Tecolote Ranunculus and more than 100 floral species. The picturesque scenes bloom every spring and is perfect for Mother's Day pictures.

Bike the Silver Strand

Where: Coronado; Cost: Free

Beginning at Coronado Ferry Landing, the Silver Strand Bikeway is an 18-mile flat, paved loop that takes you along the sandy tombolo all the way to Imperial Beach. Perfect for riders of all levels, you’ll be treated to views of the Pacific Ocean on one side and the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge on the other. Bike rentals are available at the ferry landing.

Family Game Night

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

Create memories with your mom with crazy-fun games with embedded video chat software for a game night experience that will level up your joy. You'll take on five rounds of fun games including Trivia, charades, pictionary, and more.