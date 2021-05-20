Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 20 - 23

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- May Gray has descended upon San Diego, but that’s okay.

And we may live in a time of social distancing, but that doesn’t mean one of San Diego’s tastiest neighborhoods is going to let foodies miss out on its popular annual dining event.

To our north, families can make a splash at Great Wolf Lodge Southern California. Or if you're looking for a thrill, Knott's Berry Farm will reopen to the public for the first time in over a year.

At Balboa Park, your car becomes an ice cream parlor as you drive through Scoop San Diego’s 3rd annual Ice Cream Festival.

Here's a look at some things to do this weekend:

THURSDAY

GI Film Festival

Where: Virtual; Cost: Varies

Nearly 40 films showcasing movies about women in the military, the black military experience and more. There will still be panels after the screenings, featuring film creators, film subjects, and topic experts. New this year, people who buy passes will be able to watch the films at a later time if they are not able to watch the live streaming. The film festival continues through Sunday, May 23.

FRIDAY

Explore the Children's Museum

Where: Downtown; Cost: $10 and up

The New Children's Museum is set to reopen to the public Friday. Museum organizers said a new "outdoor experience", featuring vehicles for children to ride and other activities like bubbles, a maze, and a toddler area with books.

Rady Shell Premiere Show

Where: Virtual; Cost: $25

The San Diego Symphony will hold its first preview performance from The Shell virtually 7 p.m. The acoustics in the Rady Shell are reported to be some of the best in the country. The performance will be the first to take the stage at the symphony's new location at Jacobs Park, which will become home to year-round outdoor concerts and events.

Seek a Thrill at Knott's Berry Farm

Where: Buena Park; Cost: $50 and up

Knott's Berry Farm will reopen to the general public after being closed for more than a year. The theme park will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an array of new attractions. The "Knott's Summer Nights" attraction will also return with live music and food and drink specials.

SATURDAY

Taste of Hillcrest

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $35-$40

Attendees will be able to take in the summer air while walking through the neighborhood and sampling mouthwatering bites from more than 35 culinary gems. A free shuttle will be provided for all participants and will make frequent stops around the neighborhood.

Drive-thru Ice Cream Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $35-$45

We all scream for ice cream, especially with more than 25 different choices! This year's Scoop San Diego ice cream event is coming back to life but with a twist. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. guest can taste samples from the safety of their cars. Proceeds will go to Feeding San Diego to help local families dealing with food insecurity.

Make a Splash at Great Wolf Lodge

Where: Anaheim; Cost: Varies

Great Wolf Lodge Southern California will bring back the wet and wild fun this weekend. As with theme parks, the indoor water park will only be allowed to admit in-state visitors, until further notice.

SUNDAY

Indulge in Cookies for a Cause

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $30

Four of San Diego’s top bakers -- Kaneh Co’s Rachel Smith, Faye Rodriquez, Jenna Clough, and Sara Polczynski will come together for a cookie bake off. Each box contains eight bakery-sized cookies with proceeds supporting Friendly Feast and Feeding San Diego. Order online and pick up your cookie box between 10-11 am at Chi Chocolate.

Up Close at the Moreton Bay Fig tree

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

For the first time in years, the public can now get a closer view of the historical tree. The new observation deck will allow people to get even closer to the tree while keeping its roots protected. Standing at more than 78 feet high, the tree is the third largest Moreton Bay Fig tree in the state.