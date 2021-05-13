Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 13 - 16

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Have you ever wanted to cut the clutter and your house payment?

Bring your family and friends to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend to tour tiny houses. You can even meet the builders and some of the people who are living and traveling tiny every day.

San Diegans can also enjoy over 100 short films from around the world at the inaugural San Diego International ShortsFest. Or if you're looking to get some fresh air -- the PROUD walk is a special opportunity to show support while also providing assistance to local Navy and Marine Corps military members and their families in need.

Here's a look at some things to do this weekend:

THURSDAY

Cooking Up Change

Where: Virtual Cost: Free

Do you find yourself cooking at home much more often lately? Join I Love A Clean San Diego and Kitchens for Good from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a free zero waste cooking demonstration. Come hungry to learn about reducing food waste and getting creative in the kitchen. You must register to receive the recipe card and Zoom link.

Celebrate Portuguese Culture

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum presents “Roots: Portugal” at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. The event will include a tour of the Portuguese Historical Center, a cooking demonstration, a language lesson and more. The museum also is offering free activity kits for children, inspired by Portuguese culture and traditions, in partnership with the San Diego Public Library.

FRIDAY

SD International ShortsFest

Where: Virtual; Cost: $29-$79

An extraordinary amount of story-telling can be told in a short amount of time. Friday kicks off the first-ever San Diego International ShortsFest, celebrating the art of cinematic storytelling with films less than 30 minutes in length. Attendess will gather in the Festival Virtual Village for three days of short films, panels and presentations.

Tiny Fest

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $5- $20

Take a tour through tiny town! TinyFest is coming to Del Mar Fairgrounds to show off some bespoke tiny houses, van conversions, shipping container homes, and accessory dwelling units. Learn about the big benefits of small living, from reducing your carbon footprint to your clutter.

SATURDAY

Teen Painting Class at Casa Romantica

Where: San Clemente; Cost: $50

Rick J. Delanty leads a painting class for students grades 6-12 to learn plein air art. Casa Romantica also hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located on 2.5 acres in the Ole Hanson home, a registered historic landmark and legacy of the founder of San Clemente.

Black Laughs Matter

Where: Virtual; Cost: Donations encouraged

Enjoy a virtual comedy show featuring some of California's top African American comics. The night of comedy will be hosted by comedian and actor Terry Dorsey. Each Saturday there's a different lineup of great black comics from the Bay Area, LA County, San Diego County, and beyond.

SUNDAY

Music At The Maritime Museum

Where: Embarcadero; Cost: $10-$60

The Hausmann Quartet's concert will be held on the outdoor deck of the Berkeley. Audience members will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the embarcadero to accompany some incredible live music starting at 3pm. Please note that capacity will be limited, so advance purchase is recommended. There will be some canopies for shade, but you may also want to bring a hat or an umbrella.

PROUD to walk

Where: Virtual; Cost: Donations encouraged

The Navy Marine Corps P.R.O.U.D. Foundation is hosting its Inaugural “PROUD to Walk” Virtual charity event in honor of America’s active duty and veteran military members and their families. As a virtual event, organizers encourage participants to sign up and take the challenge of walking, running, biking or swimming one or all 9 days of the event. Show your support using the hashtag #proud2walk and #proudfoundation on your social media.