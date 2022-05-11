Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 12 - 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Soar into the weekend with a wine festival, unlimited tacos, a huge neighborhood fair, and more.

Tacos will play center stage at Waterfront Park as SoCal Taco Fest returns with delicious tacos, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, and chihuahua races.

The annual D6 Neighborhood Fair, which is a collection of food and entertainment, returns this weekend to Mira Mesa. D6 is named for San Diego’s City Council District 6 (“D6”), a culturally diverse district in San Diego including Kearny Mesa, Scripps Ranch, Miramar, Sorrento Valley, University City, and Rancho Encantada.

Plus, one of Southern California's largest cycling events returns to Barrio Logan.

Either way, you’ll find enough to keep you busy this weekend San Diego.

THURSDAY

Top Golf Swing Suite

Where: Marina District; Cost: $150 per hr.

Inside the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina youl'll find the new Top Golf Swing Suite overlooking the marina and Embarcadero South. Three interactive gaming bays can fit up to eight players, featuring rounds of golf, baseball, football, hockey, and zombie dodgeball.

Memphis

Where: Moonlight Amphitheater; Cost: $8 - $56

The Tony Award–winning musical Memphis follows a radio DJ and a club singer on their complicated love story and quest for fame. The musical will bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs, and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love.

FRIDAY

Aging Musician

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $45 - $160

(Friday & Saturday) The show combines opera, theater, and puppetry to tell the story of an eccentric clockmaker on his vibrant last adventure as he explores the allegory of time, youth and the peculiar magic of ordinary life.

Yappy Hour

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Free

Mavericks Beach Club is teaming up with Amazing Stays Rescue to turn happy hour into yappy hour at their adoption and supply donation event. If you donate you’ll be entered into a raffle for awesome prizes. Plus, there’ll be plenty of cute, adoptable puppies to play with or bring one home.

SATURDAY

SoCal Taco Fest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $60

More than 25 restaurants will swarm Waterfront Park for SoCal Taco Fest, packed with a variety of delicious tacos, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling, chihuahua races, beauty pageant, margarita tent, and more.

D6 Neighborhood Fair

Where: Mira Mesa Park; Cost: Free

This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, music, food, dance battles, and arts and crafts. The fair will also dedicate an area for kids - FUNtastic Kids Zone with many fun activities.

Barrio Logan Grand Prix

Where: Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan's annual grand prix brings back pro racers, top-level amateurs, a free kid's cycling event, and more. The .8-mile race course will begin and end on Newton Avenue across from Perkins Elementary School.

SUNDAY

Navy's Bay Bridge Run/Walk

Where: Starting Line - Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The unique 4-mile run/walk has a one of a kind spectacular panoramic view as participants make their way to Coronado's beautiful Tidelands Park from downtown San Diego over the Coronado Bay Bridge. Baby strollers, wheelchairs and guide dogs are permitted.

San Diego County Vintner's Wine Festival

Where: Rancho Bernardo; Cost: $80

Visitors will enjoy unlimited wine tasting, a personal charcuterie plate, music, silent auction, and more. The event is dubbed as the only wine festival exclusively featuring San Diego County wines.