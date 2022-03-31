Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 31 - April 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're hungry for foodie fun in San Diego, this weekend is an excellent opportunity.

The popular Taste of Third makes its annual return to Chula Vista's famous Third Avenue for one day only.

Feeling active? Head out to Balboa Park for a morning run to celebrate World Autism Acceptance Day. Or grab your crew and soak up the sun and enjoy wine tasting on San Diego’s vibrant waterfront at Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival.

Here's some local happenings taking place this weekend.

THURSDAY

Taste of Third

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $45

Enjoy tastes from more than 30 of South Bay's restaurants during the Taste of Third event in Chula Vista. Diners can walk around trying out samples of local cuisines while spending the afternoon shopping, and enjoying live entertainment.

FRIDAY

Goodguys 21st Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $10 - $25

(Friday - Sunday) More than 2,500 muscle cars, hot rods, trucks, and classic vehicles will gather at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the Meguiar's car show. The show will also feature a swap meet, a Kids Zone, and live entertainment.

SATURDAY

Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival

Where: Spanish Landing Park; Cost: $65- $80

Sip and savor over 150 wines, ciders, and seltzers from across the globe while soaking in the coastal views. Guest will also enjoy local food trucks, live music, lawn games while kicking back at Spanish Landing Park. Proceeds benefits urban Surf 4 Kids.

North Park Festival of Beers

Where: Lafayette Hotel; Cost: $40 - $55

Get ready to sample more than 50 San Diego breweries as the North Park Festival of Beers makes a return to the neighborhood. The will also feature food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and live music from local bands including Mrs. Henry, The Petty Saints, and Signal For Pilot.

SUNDAY

San Diego Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: $10 - $50

(Runs until April 10) San Diego Restaurant Week brings special pricing and delicious eats to hungry locals, with more than 90 restaurants taking part in the week-long event offering two-course lunch price points from $10 to $25, and three-course dinner options from $20 to $50.