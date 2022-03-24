Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 24 - 27

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend is shaping up to be one full of festivals, movies, and running.

Runners will get an early start to soak in the scenic views of America's Finest City at the San Diego Half Marathon.

Feeling nostalgic? The Beatles Fair makes a triumphant return Saturday with a celebration of all things related to the Fab Four. Plus, live music from legendary funk and disco artists will immerse San Diegans back to the 1970s at this years Mustache Bash.

Plus, check out some awesome art and enjoy some delicious local brews at The Abbey this weekend.

Here are a few things to do in San Diego, from the quirky to the tasty.

THURSDAY

San Diego Arab Film Festival

Where: Museum of Photographic Arts & Virtual; Cost: $12 - $90

The San Diego Arab Film Festival is back for 2022 with a hybrid festival. The Festival program showcases 9 feature films and 12 short films from across the Arab World. The Festival will showcase 3 Oscar submissions, The Stranger, Casablanca Beats, and Heliopolis. The last day of the festival is April 4.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. From romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films, there’s something for everyone. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

FRIDAY

The Beatles: Get Back

Where: Fleet Science Center; Cost: $18

(Friday & Sunday) The film features, for the first time in its entirety, The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Rhapsody in Blue

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $25 - $97

(Friday-Saturday) City Ballet of San Diego presents their interpretation of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Last year's performance was virtual, and now guest will be able to have the full experience of seeing it performed live on stage.

SATURDAY

Sesame Place San Diego

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $49 - $129

SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista will come to life, and it will be the only theme park on the West Coast that is based on the world and characters of Sesame Street. the park will feature roller coasters, interactive stations, new character-themed restaurants, and water attractions.

Mustache Bash

Where: The Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier; Cost: $35 - $129

The annual bash is a funk fiasco with panoramic views of the waterfront and San Diego. Come on down in your best mustache and 70s garb for some rockin' good tunes, good brews, good food, and good times.

49th San Diego Crew Classic

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: $15 - $99

(Saturday-Sunday) The San Diego Crew Classic marks the beginning of row season in San Diego County. Thousands of athletes will compete across two days and over 100 races in this massive regatta event at Crown Point Park.

San Diego Beatles Fair

Where: Queen Bee's; Cost: $25 - $55

This three-stage event takes place on Ohio Street in North Park and brings together multiple bands to celebrate the Fab Four. This year's special guest is Chris Montez, a musician who toured with the Beatles in the 60s. There's also a music market and plenty of kid-friendly opportunities to educate youngster on the legendary group.

The Taste of Happy Hour

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $25

The Taste of Happy Hour is a self-guided tour, beginning at host bar Taste & Thirst followed by at least five other venues serving delicious bites, cocktail, and beer specials. Participating restaurants include Havana 1920, Meze Greek Fusion, El Chingon, and more.

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $45 - $140

This one day festival brings together craft beer and punk rock. From noon to 3 p.m. visitors will enjoy unlimited craft beer tastings, food vendors, and music from the likes of NOFX, Pennywise, Face to Face and more.

SUNDAY

San Diego Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Where: Petco Park

Grab your running shoes, lace up, and head downtown for the San Diego Half Marathon where more than 4,000 people are expected to participate. Drinks, food, and awards are in store for participants near Petco Park post race.

Angela Aguilar Concert

Where: CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre; Cost: $24 - $139

Known as the Princess of Mexican Music, Angela Aguilar's Mexicana Enamorada Tour will make a stop in San Diego. Her most recent release, the music video for “Ella Que Te Dio” with Jesse & Joy, exceeded 3.5 million views in less than three days in addition to becoming the No. 1 trending topic in Mexico and No. 10 global trending topic on YouTube.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $20 - $70

Daniel Tiger and all of his friends from the beloved PBS KIDS television series is making a stop in San Diego. Guest will enjoy an interactive musical adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences.