Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 10 - 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego will be seeing green this weekend. But if you're not planning on participating in St. Patrick's Day celebrations, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone on deck this weekend.

The San Diego Latino Film Festival starts this week, offering flicks focusing on Latino culture and issues. Plus, the San Diego Zoo will unveil its newest attraction, dubbed Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

If a trip to Japan or Washington DC isn’t in the cards this year, head down to Balboa Park for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Also, don’t forget to spring forward before going to bed on Sunday, it’s the first weekend of Daylight Savings Time, so set your clock ahead one hour.

Here's our list of spring activities happening this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Where: AMC Mission Valley Mall; Cost: $9 and up

(Runs until March 20) The San Diego Latino Film Festival will celebrate its 29th anniversary this year, featuring flims celebrating Latino culture and issues. The festival also includes special guests, daily concerts and performances.

FRIDAY

Cherry Blossom Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $10 - $12, Free for 6 and under

(Friday - Sunday) The Japanese Friendship Garden's Cherry Blossom Festival returns, opening up to the public to enjoy the blossoming cherry trees! There will also be beer and tea tasting, cultural performances, and unique cuisine to enjoy.

Wildlife Explorers Basecamp Opens

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Free with admission

Get ready to explore! The new wildlife adventure will encourage children to learn about nature, actively play, encounter new species, and develop an empathy for wildlife. At Basecamp they can interact, climb, scramble, and jump in innovative nature play areas.

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

After two years of no parade it's are back! Dozens of floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.

ShamROCK 2022

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $45- $129

San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, a best-dressed leprechaun contest, and more. Attendees are expected to raise a glass of green beer and partake in the celebration. ShamROCK provides a full lineup of the nation’s top Irish & Celtic Rock bands, with the Young Dubliners headlining the event.

TinyFest San Diego

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $15 - $25, Free for 12 and under

This event brings together tiny house builders, residents, and enthusiasts. Visitors will be able to tour the latest in she-sheds; tiny houses on wheels; van, shipping container conversions; backyard cottages, and more. it will also feature live music, food and beer.

El Cajon Tree Planting

Where: Wells Park; Cost: Free

The City of El Cajon is inviting the public to get outside and help plant trees around the community. The tree planting event is from 8 to noon.

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort Food and Wine Festival

Where: San Marcos; Cost: $60

Lakehouse is partnering with local North County restaurants, wineries, and breweries for this year festival. It will take place from 11 to 4 p.m., and will feature bites from local restaurants including The Grill, Belmont Park, Ranch 45, Handels Ice Cream, Pacific Coast and Obriens Bakery. There will also be live music and a photo bus to capture every moment.

SUNDAY

St. Patrick's Yappy Hour

Where: Point Loma; Cost: Free entry

Celebrate St. Puptrick's Day with craft beers, food trucks, a dog-friendly picnic setup, and pop-up shopping at Bay City Brewing. Visitors will also enjoy selfies with their pup and shop a variety of dog items.

Ride the "Emperor" at SeaWorld

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Free with admission

Looking for a thrill? Emperor is a 153-foot tall dive coaster, that includes a 14-story drop at 90 degrees, so riders are facing straight down. The ride is designed to mimic the movement of Emperor Penguins in the water as they dive and swim.

Circle of Art

Where: Borrego Springs; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) About 60 artists will have their art work on display for purchase representing a variety of media including oil and watercolors, photography, sculpture, ceramics, pottery, weaving, and jewelry. All proceeds help fund high school scholarships and reading improvement programs for young students.