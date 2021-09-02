Exploring San Diego: Things to do Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It’s Labor Day weekend, San Diego!

Celebrate a unique theater experience before it changes forever as the world’s longest-running film projector is decommissioned at the Fleet Science Center.

Vintage aficionados, retro rebels and flea market fans, get ready because the San Diego Vintage Flea Market is back. In the East County, Julian is bringing the joys of wine to town with its annual Grape Stomp Festa. Yes, you get to roll up your pant legs and stomp grapes!

Get your appetite ready for the annual tequila and taco festival in Barrio Logan.

Plus, you can find rapper 50 Cent in the club wrapping up Labor Day Weekend downtown.

THURSDAY

Caifanes Live

Where: SDSU; Cost: $49 and up

The 1980s/1990s-era rock en Español band is back! The guys from Mexico City perform who have collaborated with everyone from Graham Nash to Adrian Belew will perform their classic hits starting at 8pm.

FRIDAY

Tacos & Tequila Festival

Where: Barrio Logan; Cost: $40

Indulge in unlimited craft beer and tequila samples, and tacos from dozens local restaurants at the Tacos and Tequila Festival San Diego. Live music will also be on hand during the 2-day event. The festival runs from 6pm- 10pm.

Oceanside Art Walk

Where: Oceanside Museum of Art; Cost: Free

Dozens of local artists and makers will be on hand displaying their crafts including art, jewelry, pottery, and more. guest can explore the exhibitions at the Oceanside Museum of Art from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Later in the evening, enjoy the blues-rock guitar of The Anthony Cullins Trio. The event is free, but since capacity is limited, guests are encouraged to reserve a ticket ahead of time.

Movies on the Beach

Where: Hotel Del Coronado; Cost: $25 and up

Snuggle up on Del Beach for a movie under the stars. Guests can cuddle up around a private bonfire with s’mores and relax in a beach daybed or enjoy seating in socially distanced Del Beach sand chairs. Blue Crush will be showing on the big screen promptly at 8:30 pm, doors open at 8 p.m. Reservations are required.

Mingei International Museum Reopening

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

The museum that focuses on craft, folk art and design has been closed for three years, undergoing a $55 million renovation, and it will finally be ready to welcome visitors this weekend. More than 10,000 square feet was added to the museum building, with the inclusion of exhibition and programming space, a theater, coffee bar, and education center.

SATURDAY

Julian Grape Stomp Festa

Where: Menghini Winery; Cost: $20-$30

Ten local wineries will be offering sips of their wines, a variety of food, and, of course, Italian music and some bocce ball during Julian's 24th annual Grape Stomp Festa. Get ready to roll up your pant legs and letting tons of grapes squish beneath your feet!

San Diego Vintage Flea Market

Where: Normal Heights Masonic Lodge; Cost: $1 entry fee

Vintage lovers rejoice because the San Diego Vintage Flea Market is back! The event will feature dozens of vendors specializing in fashion from the late 19th century through the days when we were worried about Y2K. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to join shoppers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Goonies in Concert

Where: The Rady Shell; Cost: $36 and up

Relive the celebrated cult classic, The Goonies, screened with the full score performed live by the San Diego Symphony, led by conductor John Beale. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Craft Beer Festival

Where: SeaWorld; Cost: $50 and up (Price is in addition to park entrance fees)

The festival will serve up more than 100 craft brews, wine, hard seltzer, and cocktails. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local California favorites. Plus savor food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew. And to top it all off, festive entertainment will keep the party going all day long.

SUNDAY

Chelsea Handler Live

Where: Humphreys Outdoor Concerts by the Bay; Cost: Varies

Ready to laugh during this holiday weekend? Actress, author, former late-night TV host and current host of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, brings her comedy tour to America’s Finest City. Expect her to bring her signature snark and wit to the Humphreys.

IMAX Film Festival

Where: Fleet Science Center; Cost: $18 and up

Enjoy a day of cinematic wonders as the Fleet celebrates over 48 years of IMAX® films with a Film Festival. Before the theater bids a farewell to its film projector, the museum is bringing back eight of its most popular films. “The Living Sea,” “Jerusalem,” Ring of Fire” and “Hubble” are among the titles you can watch at this all-day event.

50 Cent Returns to San Diego

Where: Parq Nightclub; Cost: $30 and up

Wrap up your off Labor Day weekend with a DJ set by legendary rapper and actor 50 Cent. Doors open at 9 p.m. and party-goers must arrive before 11:30 p.m. Tickets sales are expected to go fast.

