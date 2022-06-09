Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 9 - 12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every weekend, San Diego has plenty of happenings to be found around town, but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?

Be a superhero, or at least eat like one at the 2022 San Diego County Fair. New this year — lower ticket prices and all the fried food on a stick you can imagine.

There’s also plenty of beer tasting, jazz festival, movie showing under the stars an art show, and the return of The Duck Dive’s drag brunch.

THURSDAY

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the San Diego County Fair is back! This year's theme: Heroes ReUnite! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and there will be a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own superpowers.

Santee Summer Concert Series

Where: Town Center Community Park East; Cost: Free

Music lovers get ready to enjoy Santee's Summer Concert Series with The Mighty Untouchables, Upstream, Journeymen, Bill Magee Blues, Santana Soul, and more. The community event hosts free concerts over the summer complete with a weekly Food Truck Rally every Thursday.

FRIDAY

SD Beer Weekend

Where: Various Locations; Cost:

(Friday - Sunday) Celebrate 25 years of San Diego beer by visiting more than 40 independent local craft breweries. Some of the participating breweries include AleSmith Brewing Co., Belching Beaver, Coronado Brewing Co. Bay Park, Helia Brewing Co., Karl Strauss, and more. Each brewery will have a commemorative glasses for sale.

Movie Night Under the Stars

Where: San Marcos; Cost: $5

Camp out under the stars and enjoy a screening of Ghostbusters Afterlife. Guests are welcome to pick the perfect spot starting at 7:30 p.m., and enjoy tasty concessions snacks and drinks. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Drag Me To The Beach Brunch

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: $7

Get ready to unleash your inner diva with the return of the Duck Dive's Drag Brunch! The fun and boozy event will be hosted by Mariam T, Disco Dollie, Electra Cher, Keex Rose, and Quinn Glam. Guest will also enjoy music from DJ Baconbitz and bottomless mimosas.

SATURDAY

Pride By The Beach

Where: Oceanside Civic Center; Cost: Free

This is a family- and pet-friendly celebration featuring live entertainment, food vendors, an Education Zone, free dental screenings, and more. San Diego native Paris Sukomi Max serves as the emcee headliner and will perform Disney classics like “Little Mermaid” and “Moana.”

Smooth Jazz Festival

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: $70 - $275

(Saturday & Sunday) The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival rains down sultry sounds at the Rady Shell for two days this weekend, combines delicious cuisine, ocean breezes, and smooth jazz from musical talent, including Boney James, Jonathan Butler, Eric Darius, Down to the Bone, and many more for a relaxing time by the San Diego Bay.

San Diego Brew Festival

Where: NTC Park at Liberty Station; Cost: $50 - $65

The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games. Your ticket gets you unlimited tastings, with one-hour early admission and specialty pours during the first hour for the VIP option.

United States Police & Fire Champions

Where: Various loactions

(Runs until June 19) Law enforcement and firefighters, from across the country will converge on San Diego to compete in Olympic-style sports. Each competition will be held at 30 different venues around San Diego County. The sporting events include hockey, basketball, shotgun, dodgeball, surfing, billards, TCA, flag football, and more.

CULTURE OF 4: Summer Street Dance Jam

Where: Spring Valley; Cost: $15 - $30

It's a celebration of the dance culture! This event will bring out the fiercest street dancers and other battle-style competitions at the Culture of 4 San Diego Summer Street Dance Festival.

Tijuana International Beer Festival

Where: Varies; Cost: $28 - $85

(Saturday & Sunday) A world class craft beer festival with breweries from Baja and San Diego. It's a fun filled family event full of music, yummy food and the classiest beers from the region.

SUNDAY

ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

Debuting this weekend, the event features 30 select artists displaying creative pieces in a wide variety of mediums. It's a great opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local and national artists.

San Diego International Fringe Festival

Where: Various Locations; Cost: $27 - $72

It's the last weekend for the San Diego International Fringe Festival. Arts and creativity will be on full display in a variety of show themes, including family fringe, emerging fringe, visual fringe, street theater, and more.

