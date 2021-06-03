Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 3 - 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Hello, June! Sure, you’re a gloomy sort around these parts, but that’s not going to dampen our spirits. We’re almost at the end of the long COVID-19 lockdown and we’re ready to celebrate!

In Carmel Valley, head to the lawn behind Harland Brewery to catch a movie under the stars. Families can also check out the new exhibits at the San Diego Zoo featuring Komodo dragons and humming birds.

Or spend a day at Balboa Park and soak up the stunning setting while exploring the many museums, theaters and gardens that are now open.

Here is everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego County this weekend:

THURSDAY

Komodo Kingdom and Hummingbird Habitat

Where: San Diego Zoo

Two new exhibits are now open at the San Diego Zoo: one for the biggest lizard in the world and another for tiny birds. The zoo's resident Komodo dragons are a 6-foot female named Ratu and 17-year-old Satu. And 40 tropical birds have made the Hummingbird Habitat their new home. The exhibits are included in the zoo's general admission.

FRIDAY

Avengers Campus

Where: Disney's California Adventure; Cost: Varies

New superhero recruits will have an interactive experience at Disneyland’s Avenger Campus grand opening. Guest will explore the new Marvel super hero land, and will see Spider-Man swinging across the sky, Doctor Strange conjuring up magic spells and Captain America fighting villains along rooftops.

Old Globe Theater Reopens

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Varies

The theatre doors will open to the public for the first time since March 2020. The Old Globe will welcome guest into the outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre for a series of movies, live cabarets, and Shakespeare scenes. In addition to the reopening of the theater's venues, a free film series is being offered of award-winning musicals, starting with Dreamgirls Friday at 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cabrillo National Monument Sign Language Tour

Where: Point Loma;

Join a park guide for a one-hour walking tour of Cabrillo National Monument including the Cabrillo Statue and the Old Point Loma Lighthouse at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tours are limited to 10 people. Reservations are required. American Sign Language (ASL) tours will be available every Saturday in June and July.

San Diego Arab Film Festival

Where: Museum of Photographic Arts (Balboa Park) & Virtual; Cost: $15 and up

The San Diego Arab Film Festival is back for 2021 with a hybrid festival. The Festival program showcases 6 feature films and 15 short films from across the Arab World. The Festival is proud to present the first film from Sudan ever submitted to the Oscars. The last day of the festival is June 19.

Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo

Where: Carmel Valley

Start your summer on the right note with an outdoor movie at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema. Saturday night's showing is Raya and the Last Dragon. Be sure to bring your own blankets and chairs, and check out the offerings from One Paseo’s restaurants and breweries to keep you full during your movie.

SUNDAY

VCC 5K Fun Run and Walk

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $12 per participant, and FREE for kids 5 and under

Ready to get outside for a good cause? The 5K Fun Run/Walk benefits the mental and physical healthcare service provided by VCC. 100% of funds raised are put back into the clinic, to help give patients the best care possible. The starting line is located at Ponto Beach.

Learn To Brew Your Own Beer

Where: Virtual; Cost: $25

Add beer brewing to your pandemic skillset with Ballast Point and Home Brew Mart as they walk you through brewing a five-gallon batch of beer virtually via Zoom. The class will cover the basics of extract brewing, plus how to use grains, hops, and yeast to create different flavors. Participants must register online.

Roots & Vines Wine and Art Gallery

Where: Mission Valley

Guest will have the chance to learn about wine and art at Roots & Vines Wine and Art Gallery at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall. The multipurpose shop will store award-winning South African wines made by Black women and showcase artwork available for purchase from San Diego’s Southeast Art Team.