Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 23 - 26

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Who’s ready for the first full weekend of summer?

Some of the best local entertainment and summer fun returns to Poway with the Summer Concert Series. There are also not one, but two chances to catch the San Diego Scottish Highland Games.

Plus, there is a rare opportunity to see MCAS Miramar and learn about the Marine Corps mission.

Here's a look at some things to do this weekend:

THURSDAY

Young Female Founders Summit

Where: San Diego State University; Cost: FREE

This inaugural event gives 12 to 20-year-old girls and women the opportunity to learn from San Diego's leading female entrepreneurs and business founders, featuring speakers, panelists, competition and more.

FRIDAY

Switchfoot BRO-AM

Where: Moonlight Beach; Cost: FREE, donations accepted, VIP tickets $150

The Annual Switchfoot BRO-AM will feature a surf contest, live music performances, food vendors, and nerf surf jousting exposition between surf contest heats. All of this to celebrate community and to raise awareness and funds for local youth organizations.

Opening Night: Orchestral Technicolor

Where: Rady Shell; Cost: Varies

Witness the Symphony’s vibrant Music Director Rafael Payare, guest pianist Joyce Yang and the orchestra kick off the summer season with a can’t-miss performance of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

San Diego Scottish Highland Games

Where: Where: Brengle Terrace Park; Cost: $5 - $15

(Saturday - Sunday) The traditions of Scotland come to San Diego during the SD Scottish Highland Games. Check out heavy athletic competitions like the Caber Toss, whisky tasting, bagpipe and drum performances, Celtic and British goods, authentic cuisine, and more.

TGIF Concerts in the Parks

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free

The concert happening at Stagecoach Park marks its 35th anniversary this season with music from years past and new bands. The Back Pocket Whiskey Fellas & Bayou Brothers kick off the opener with their blend of Irish folk and country-rock, using guitars, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, accordion and more.

SATURDAY

42nd Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

Where: OB Pier; Cost: Free

Check out the sights, sounds, and smells of the OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off this weekend, featuring a chili competition (don't worry, there are other things to eat), amazing local art, 4 stages of continuous music, shopping, and more. Chili will be awarded for Hottest Chili, Judges' Award, and People's Choice Award.

Boyz II Men

Where: Rady Shell; Cost: Varies

The group that redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits will perform some of its most celebrated classics of the past two decades alongside the symphony.

Makers Arcade Summer Fair

Where: Broadway Pier; Cost: $7; children under age 10 FREE

(Saturday - Sunday) This artisan experience will feature more than 100 local vendors selling handmade goods, make-and-take stations, photo booths, live music, and gourmet food trucks. Plan to get their early because the first 100 people will receive a swag bag of goodies.

Wings Over Miramar - Flight Line 5k

Where: MCAS Miramar; Cost: $25 adults, $15 kids 12 years and under, $20 for active duty members

MCAS Miramar is hosting their inaugural Wings Over Miramar Flight Line 5k. Come and run alongside the Marines with music, local food, and some of the aircraft based here in San Diego.

Oceanside Independence Day Parade

Where: Coast Highway from Wisconsin Street to Civic Center Drive; Cost: Free

Oceanside's pre-July 4 parade steps off at 10 a.m., bringing residents out to watch as local officials, organizations, and first responders celebrate Independence Day. This year’s event will pay tribute to the essential workers who kept things going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SUNDAY

Taste of Adams Avenue

Where: Adams Ave., from University Heights to Kensington; Cost: $40

Get your taste buds ready! Taste of Adams Avenue returns as 40 restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, and more open their doors for special tastes of their dishes and drinks.

Poway 2022 Summer Concerts

Where: Lake Poway; Cost: FREE, $10 parking except for poway residents

Come check out music group BETAMAXX known for their ‘80s live music experience. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and food trucks will be also on hand. If you can't make it this weekend, the summer concert series continues every Sunday through August 14.

4th Annual Scoop San Diego

Where: North Park; Cost: $35 - $75

We all scream for ice cream, especially with more than 25 different choices! Your general admission ticket gets you ten tastings, or choose the VIP option and taste exclusive flavors. Proceeds will go to Alpha Project to help local families dealing with food insecurity.

