Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County.

The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside.

Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day filled with refreshing beer, dog adoptions, pop-up shopping, a live DJ, and more.

Here's a look at some events and activities happening around the county.

THURSDAY

San Diego International Fringe Festival

Where: Various Locations; Cost: $27 - $72

(Runs until June 12) The San Diego International Fringe Festival is a collection of performances odd and unique taking place across the county. Arts and creativity will be on full display in a variety of show themes, including family fringe, emerging fringe, visual fringe, street theater, and more.

FRIDAY

SoCal Beach Soccer Championship

Where: Oceanside; Cost: Free to watch

(Friday - Sunday) It's too late to sign up yourself, but you can still head to Oceanside to enjoy a day on the coast with soccer! The annual beach soccer festival is a competitive tournament for regional and worldwide teams and also a family-friendly event on Harbor Beach.

Channel 93.3 Summer Kickoff

Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Music lovers rejoice! The lineup for the 2022 Summer Kick Off will feature performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Tate McRae, and Gayle. Concert-goers will enter at the East Village Gate on 10th Ave.

Valley Center Western Days Festival & Parade

Where: Valley Center; Cost: Free

(Friday & Saturday) The annual Western Day community-wide celebration returns to Valley Center, featuring the Western Days festival and parade, chili cook-off, election of Valley Center's "honorary Mayor," pancake breakfast, and library carnival.

Mini-Fest Women in Jazz

Where: Torrey Pines; Cost: Varies

Guest will enjoy a celebration of some of today’s most outstanding women artists in jazz at The Illumina Theatre at The Alexandria featuring all-star sextet Artemis and Grammy-nominee Thana Alexa.

SATURDAY

Marine Crops Mud Run Camp

Where: MCB Camp Pendleton & Virtual Race; Cost: $40 - $60

Are you ready to get muddy? The event features a 6K distance trail run with multiple military-themed obstacles, fitness stations, a new venue location, and plenty of mud.

Pupapalooza

Where: Carmel Mountain; Cost: Free to enter, other costs vary.

The festival includes live music, beer specials, vendors that sell custom dog bandanas, dog gelato, handmade doggie bowls, treat jars, and more. There’s a costume contest for pups that show up dressed and ready to strut.

Explore a New Art Exhibit

Where: WMC Education Center at 404 Euclid Ave; Cost: Free

The Women’s Museum of California will debut its brand new education space showcasing a new exhibit: Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women's Movement. Visitors will experience interactive workshops, food, the unveiling of the Pompom Project, and more.

National Audacity to Hope Day Pickleball Tournament

Where: Encinitas; Cost: $35 - $70

Grab your crew for a Pickleball Tournament at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the San Diego Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

SUNDAY

Heineken 0.0 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $65 - $140

Starting at Balboa Park and finishing in Downtown San Diego, you’ll explore up to eight well-known neighborhoods and experience an insider tour that even the locals rave about. This ultimate run highlights all the iconic communities, their personalities, and everything we love about America's Finest City.

Woman of Balboa Park Walking Tour

Where: Bea Evenson Fountain; Cost: Free

Join a personal guide every first Sunday of the month for the free Women of Balboa Park Walking Tour. Guest will enjoy a 60-minute tour showcasing the women who have left a lasting legacy in the park.

San Diego French Film Festival

Where: The Lot La Jolla; Cost: $10 - $150

(Runs until June 12) This year’s event features the critically acclaimed movie Delicious, starring Isabelle Carré, Directed by Éric Besnard and a selected panel of guests speakers, followed by dinner, cocktails, and music.

