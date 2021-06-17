Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 17 - 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Every weekend, San Diego has plenty of happenings to be found around town, but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?

From Juneteenth celebrations and Father’s Day festivities to Petco Park reopening at full capacity, summers in America's finest city are back!

Saturday is Juneteenth, but you can show continued support for San Diego’s Black community beyond the holiday by going to Black-owned restaurants, breweries, and bars all year long.

Check out the most fun things to do this weekend in San Diego if you want to get out of the house, celebrate your dad, and do something different.

THURSDAY

Root for the Home Team

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Welcome Back, Friar Faithful! It’s Padres Opening Day and we can’t wait to hear the cheers as Petco Park reopens to full capacity. The big day will be complete with a military flyover, an American flag presentation with more than 250 active-duty military members, introduction of the starting lineups, and a post-game firework show. And Spend more time watching the game and less time waiting in concession lines by downloading Tappit. With it, you can order food, drinks, and other items, and receive a text when your order is ready for pickup.

Women's Film Festival

Where: Virtual; Cost: $15

Sisters Rising is a powerful feature documentary about six Native American women reclaiming personal & tribal sovereignty. The Women's Museum of California is streaming "Sisters Rising", then at 7:00 PM enjoy a virtual conversation moderated by Lee Ann Kim with the director Willow O'Feral & film subject, Lisa Brunner.

FRIDAY

Art Alive

Where: San Diego Museum of Art; Cost: $5-$40

Celebrate the return of San Diego’s favorite floral tradition! Art Alive returns for its 40th year as San Diego’s quintessential celebration of art, florals, and community. Throughout the weekend there’ll be a mix of in-person and virtual festivities taking place, starting with the Open Air Floral Affair—where the floral exhibit will move out in front of the museum with outdoor activities, art installations, and light bites. Online, the museum will also offer a 360-degree tour of the exhibit, a silent auction, and DIY workshops.

Padres BeerFest

Where: Gallagher Square; Cost: Varies

Guest get to sample beers from more than a dozen different breweries and enjoy live music. Beers are $5 for 12 ounces. Beerfest beer tasting commences at 5:00pm and continues until just before the first pitch.

SATURDAY

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Where: Memorial Park; Cost: Free

The Cooper Family Juneteenth Freedom Festival is a beloved San Diego tradition for more than 50 years. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the festival will showcase vendors, performances, and discussions on African American history and culture. Catch gospel singers, dancers, and drummers throughout the day, and stop by the booths meant to educate on mental health, voter registration, and local issues. New this year is a partnership with the nonprofit Fit, Black, and Educated, which is hosting a virtual Juneteenth 5K earlier in the day before the festivities begin.

Juneteenth Wellness Festival

Where: Lane Field; Cost: $20 and up

A collaboration between The Yoga Bus and InterContinental San Diego that showcases local Black-owned businesses, highlighting food, fashion, and fitness vendors, as well as Black artists and live music. Vendors include Rollin Roots, Outlaw, A Man Who Sews, Black Girl Workouts, Prana Wellness, and NewLife Fitness. The event is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Lane Field in front of the InterContinental hotel.

Juneteenth Block Party

Where: East Village; Cost: $30 and up

Join the party at the Quartyard on Market street hosted by SD Melanin. Organizers say its a block party like no other featuring local DJs including DJ Angshus, Dauche, and Mister Hek. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Plus, check out the holiday installations created by the SD National Organization of Minority Architects. Guest are encouraged to purchase tickets online.

Waterfront Ghost Tours

Where: Embarcadero; Cost: $15

Experience the darker side of San Diego on this tour of the downtown waterfront with tales of ghostly history and haunted ships. Guest will visit several of the Embarcadero’s most popular haunted locations while learning of spooky spirits, disease, death and espionage. Guest will also be able to experiment with paranormal and ghost investigation equipment. The entire tour is one hour.

SUNDAY

Father's Day Concert

Where: Embarcadero; Cost: Free with General Admission

Hausmann Quartet Returns to the Maritime Museum of San Diego for Father's Day! This 30-minute concert will be performed at the Maritime Museum of San Diego aboard one of the historic fleet vessels, the 1898 Victorian era steam ferry Berkeley, a National Historic Landmark docked in downtown San Diego next to Star of India. The concert begins at 4 p.m.

Father's Day Brunch Cruise

Where: 990 N Harbor Dr; Cost: $50 and up

One of the best place to celebrate Father's Day in San Diego is on the bay. The brunch service features choices like our fresh Three-Egg Omelette, Carnitas Chilaquiles, Chicken and Waffles, Bananas Foster French Toast and more. And for the ultimate Father's Day gift: complimentary ice-cold beer.

Barks, Brews and Mews

Where: Bay Park; Cost: Free

Deft Brewing, along with Lost Cause Meadery and Cucina Caprese, host their 4th Annual Barks, Brews and Mews event to benefit the San Diego Humane Society. There’s live music, pet-related vendors, special beer releases, “Deft Dog” limited-edition bandanas, plus plenty of awesome pizza, beer, and mead. The event runs from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

