Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 16 - 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the final weekend of spring San Diego! And it's a great weekend to get outside to enjoy the outdoors, some great music, and delicious food and brews.

The San Diego County Fair hosts the annual San Diego International Beer Festival, bringing together nearly 200 local and international brewers, food pairings, demonstrations, and more for fairgoers. A ticket to the festival includes admission the fair as well!

Meanwhile, Encinitas Cruise Nights once again brings beautiful classic cars to town, with a night on Coast Highway 101 with exotic and classic autos.

Plus, we're celebrating Juneteenth and Father's Day on Sunday. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend around San Diego:

THURSDAY

Encinitas Classic Car Nights

Where: Downtown; Cost: Free

The streets of Encinitas will be filled with classic cars, hots rods, and exotic autos for Cruise Nights. The event invites the public to come check out amazing automobiles and enjoy the restaurants and shops along Highway 101.

FRIDAY

SDSU Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Hepner Hall Walkway; Cost: Free

This is the first year San Diego State University will host a Juneteenth celebration. The event will include food, vendors, performers and an intercultural dialogue about the lives, experiences and contributions of African Americans. Faculty, staff, students and community members are encouraged to join.

Ukrainian Voice. Your Choice!

Where: Logan Heights; Cost: Free to attend

Two Ukrainians who have been staying in San Diego before the war with Russia, are hosting an exhibit of paintings showing the war from the beginning of the invasion to the present day, tell stories of bravery, sadness, desolation and Hope captured in real time. All proceeds will be sent directly to Ukrainian families in need.

SATURDAY

San Diego Greek Festival

Where: St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church; Cost: $3 donation

Celebrate Greek heritage, culture, music, and food during the San Diego Greek Festival. Guests can jump into any one of two days for traditional music and dancing, a kids' fun zone, beer and win gardens, and delicious Greek foods.

Switchfoot BRO-AM

Where: Moonlight Beach; Cost: FREE, donations accepted, VIP tickets $150

The Annual Switchfoot BRO-AM will feature a surf contest, live music performances, food vendors, and nerf surf jousting exposition between surf contest heats. All of this to celebrate community and to raise awareness and funds for local youth organizations.

Barks and Brews Beer Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: Varies

The event will feature more than 20 local breweries and some of San Diego’s best eats. There will be plenty of activities including live music, most talented and best-dressed contests, and your pup can run free in designated unleashed areas.

Bob Dylan

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: Varies

This will be Bob Dylan’s first San Diego concert since his sublime 2016 performance at Humphreys. The 81-year-old Nobel Prize-winner will preform some his classics as well as songs from his 2020 album, “Rough and Rowdy Way."

West Coast Hot Sauce Experience

Where: Broadway Pier; Cost: $20 - $125, 12 & under FREE

(Saturday & Sunday) At this inaugural where you’ll be able to taste and buy an almost endless array of hot sauces and spicy foods. Visitors will also enjoy live entertainemnt, eating contest, food trucks, craft beer, and more.

San Diego Wooden Boat Festival

Where: Koehler Kraft Boat Yard; Cost: $5 - $10

(Saturday & Sunday) Enjoy live music, activities for kids, food, a raffle, and an array of beautiful wooden boats during the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival. Well-preserved vessels and newly crafted boats will be on display for enthusiasts to board and view.

SUNDAY

San Diego International Beer Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Cost: $60 - $115

(Saturday & Sunday) Nearly 200 breweries will offer samples of their delicious brews at this annual Festival. Guests can taste hard-to-find specialty brews and plenty of favorites from local brewers, as well as food pairings, demonstrations, and games and contests.

Father's Day Celebrations

Where: Various Locations

San Diego County has several celebrations slated for dad this year. National chains are also getting in on the fun, offering deals on gift cards and meals.

Juneteenth Celebrations

Where: Various Locations

San Diego County has several celebrations of the day when enslaved African Americans were finally liberated — more than two years after the Civil War ended and President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But you can show continued support for San Diego’s Black community beyond the holiday by going to Black-owned restaurants, breweries, and bars all year long.

