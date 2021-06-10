Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 10 - 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some late-night fun is heading to the San Diego Zoo, for the park's "Nighttime Zoo" festivities this summer.

Also, San Diego’s honorary kickoff to summer is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this month. A scaled-back re-imagined county fair called 'Home Grown Fun' will feature a few rides, shopping, and daily scheduled shows like wild animal education, live music, magicians, and of course, the ever popular piglet races.

Here is everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego County this weekend:

THURSDAY

The Rocky Horror Show

Where: Ocean Beach Playhouse; Cost: $20 and up

You likely experienced it on the big screen in high school; now prepare to have The Rocky Horror Show unfold live onstage right in front of you. Leave the kids at home and head to Ocean Beach Playhouse for a night 18 and up comedy theatrics. Prior to entry ALL ticket holders are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test within the last 3 days.

FRIDAY

Home Grown Fun

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free to $10

Much like the traditional fair, the event will feature tasty fair dishes, shopping, a Ferris wheel and carousel, agricultural exhibits, entertainment, and more. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. The HOME*GROWN*FUN event will be held from Friday through Sunday, July 4.

"Nighttime Zoo"

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with general admission

The special after-hours celebration runs June 11 - Sept. 6, keeping the zoo's gates open until 8 p.m. for live music, performances, and special animal encounters. Guests can check out trampoline acrobatics, traditional music and dance at Africa Rocks, the roving Chameleons band, or the Jambo! parade on Front Street.

SATURDAY

Taste of Julian

Where: Julian; Cost: $25

The Annual Taste of Julian gives families the opportunity to sample many of the culinary delights Julian has to offer all at once, including apple pie. This year, many of the town's restaurants, wineries and breweries will be participating in this self-guided culinary tour of the historic mountain town's unique restaurants. Guest can start digging in at 12:30 p.m.

Museum of Making Music

Where: Carlsbad

When you step inside, you’ll see outstanding examples of musical instruments, many of them displayed in vintage music store settings. Museum Members are invited to enjoy a special preview of the Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the public reopening on June 15.

Taco Tour

Where: Seaport Village; Cost:$30

We all know San Diego has the best tacos. So what better way to see the city and eat tacos along the way? Not to mention, the tour ends with a beautiful pacific beach sunset. Food and drink are not included in the price, but you can BYOB. Pick up for the 4 hour tour is in Seaport Village. You'll see the big blue taco bus!

SUNDAY

Soul Sunday at Quartyard

Where: East Village; Cost: $25

Soul Sunday on Market Street is a intimate concert showcasing local neo-soul, funk, jazz, poetry, and visual artists. Food and beverages will be available for purchase while also supporting local non-profits, businesses, and artists. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Outdoor Fitness Challenge

Cost: Free

At the KIDFITSTRONG Fitness Challenge, kids of all ages get the opportunity to flex their physical fitness by participating in a completion-based obstacle course designed to challenge speed, strength, agility and overall physical fitness. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say the family-friendly activities are designed to inspire a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Becoming Dr. Ruth

Where: Virtual; Cost: $35 and up

Most know Ruth K. Westheimer as Dr. Ruth, the extraordinary sex educator in the 1980s and 90s. But Few know the whole story of losing her family in the Holocaust, her emigration to Israel where she became a sniper for the Haganah, or the complex personal journey that led her to fame and celebrity status. Ruth graciously invites the audience into her living room, to discuss astonishing stories about her remarkable life.

