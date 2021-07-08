Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It's Pride weekend, San Diego!

San Diego is fully reopened and there’s a whole calendar of exciting events, exhibits, music festivals and activities taking place all over the city.

After a year of virtual-only events, San Diego Pride is back with both in-person and virtual events taking place for more than a week. Such as the Pride Block Party, Art Exhibit and Resilient Community March.

Aside from high energy musical performances at Waterfront park, San Diegans will find local food vendors including taco stands, local bartenders pouring Craft Beer and Craft Cocktails at San Diego Bayfest.

Check out just a few of the top things to do this weekend in San Diego, July 8 –11.

THURSDAY

La Mesa Classic Car Show

Where: Downtown La Mesa; Cost: Free

The La Mesa Classic Car Show features pre-1974 cars, trucks, and vans all parked along La Mesa Blvd between Spring and 4th Street. The event also features DJ’s, live music, free activities, and an award giveaway honoring the night’s best cars. Bring the enitre family and stroll down to La Mesa Blvd from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Get Your Kicks with an Juggler Extraordinaire

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free (must register beforehand)

Join juggler extraordinaire Michael Rayner for a combination of hilarious tricks and stunts with stand-up and improvised fun. Some of his tricks include balancing a wheelbarrow on his chin, spinning a cheeseburger on a parasol, and juggling various surprising objects. The shows begins at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Pride: Together Again Art Exhibit

Where: North Park; Cost: Free

Kick San Diego Pride weekend off at an in-person exhibit of LGBTQ+ artists exemplifying this year’s Pride theme, Resilient, in their works. The exhibition is hosted by Art of Pride and San Diego Pride, and will be held at the San Diego Pride Office in North Park.

Museum Alive

Where: San Diego Natural History Museum; Cost: $12 and up

Audiences will be treated to a thrilling, spectacular film that both educates and entertains, because as the lights go down, the past comes roaring back to life. Dinosaurs, dolphin-like swimmers, and giant birds escape their display cases, shake off the dust and explore the museum, by means of stunning special effects. Guest will have a choice of two showings: 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

San Diego Bayfest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $42 and up

San Diego’s annual music festival “Bayfest” is back at the scenic waterfront park near the Embarcadero, from local fine foods to a reggae-based music lineup. The lineup includes Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, DENM, Fortunate Youth, The Aggrolites, and KBONG. Bayfest will take over Waterfront Park on July 10 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

She Fest

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: Varies

She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women. Guest will enjoy a hybrid experience that includes a virtual livestream from 11 a.m. –2 p.m. and an in-person event with live music, vendors and more from 1–6 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flagpole.

SD Practice

Where: Various locations; Cost: Free

Guest will enjoy a public art exhibition that showcases nearly 100 works of local art. The showings will take place at two galleries—the SDAI from 4 to 6 p.m. and Bread & Salt from 6 to 8 p.m. The project’s goal is to provide more support and awareness for San Diego’s many arts organizations who were hit hard by the pandemic. The exhibit will run through September.

SUNDAY

Pride Resilient March

Where: Hillcrest

After more than a year of being apart, and two years without a typical Pride Parade and Festival, join the San Diego Pride Resilient Community March Sunday morning. Attendees will gathering at 6th and Upas Street in Balboa Park at 11 a.m. and peacefully marching to Hillcrest’s Pride Plaza. From there, you can continue the festivities at Hillcrest’s many LGBTQ+ owned businesses, restaurants, bars and clubs.

HIGH TEA: Music and Arts Festival & Fundraiser

Where: Oceanside; Cost: $75 for general admission, $35 for children 6-11

The Hill Street Country Club is holding its inaugural fundraising gala. Teaming up with Club Boutika, a Black, queer-owned “culinary and craft collective,” their goal is to raise $50,000 for future arts programming. High Tea is a picnic style concert. Live performances include Thee Sacred Souls, Chulita Vinyl Club, The Renters, Irenie West, T. Rexico and H/lf, as well as art and culture vendors like Goldie’s Record Company and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tanabata Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden; Cost: $12 for general admission

Originating from Chinese folklore, Tanabata is a holiday that celebrates the meeting of Orihime and Hikoboshi. This year’s festival will be full of kid-friendly fun, such as games, bon dances, crafts and food. The festival runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

