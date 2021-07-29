Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 29- Aug 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation.

Live country music is back in San Diego and these boots were made for walking and dancing while listening to Old Dominion at Waterfront Park.

Plus, billed as “the largest and longest-running Tiki festival in the world,” Tiki Oasis 2021 unites those who love Tiki culture and the island lifestyle. Tiki culture has always been a big part of San Diego's culinary landscape.

In the East County, there’s more to eat in Julian than apple pie. Taste what Julian has to offer during a special showcase of local brews and wine at the Annual Sip of Julian.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to make remarks honoring essential workers for their sacrifice at the reopening celebration concert at Balboa Park.

And while you’re gallivanting around San Diego County, don’t forget that the CDC just updated its mask guidelines, recommending that fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people continue wearing masks in public indoor settings.

Now that that’s out of the way, here is everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego this weekend.

THURSDAY

Tiki Oasis Festival

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $30 and up

The world's largest tiki party kicks off at Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley. Tiki Oasis will pack five days full of the island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, sunset dinners, art exhibit, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination. The event continues through Sunday, August 1.

Summer Meteor Shower

Where: Outdoors; Cost: Free

The Southern Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower is the smaller, fainter of the two celestial events this month. Expect to see about 20 meteors per hour during the peak, traveling at 25 miles per second. Get into a dark area, away from the city lights, give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust, and then scan the sky for trails.

FRIDAY

Crusin' Grand 2021

Where: Escondido; Cost: Free

Cruisin’ Grand returns to downtown Escondido featuring live music, DJs, kettle corn, and of course, the best display of pre-1974 hotrods in the country. This event is open to pre-1974 vintage, antique, hot rods, and muscle cars. Guests can immerse themselves in hot rod heaven from 4pm to 9pm.

SDGMC: UNMUTED

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, comprised of more than 200 singers, dancers and musicians, brings Pride Week back with their continuation of SEASON 36 and their newest online concert, UNMUTED. It features highlights from past Pride performances at the Balboa Theater and two new virtual productions, free and online via their YouTube channel.

The Legend of Kate Morgan

Where: Hotel Del Coronado; Cost: $30

Learn the official account of Kate Morgan’s 1892 visit to The Del and why her spirit never left in this guided ghostly tour of the resort. Walk in Kate’s footsteps as you uncover the mystery of her death, other spirits who haunt the hotel and ghostly guest encounters. Reservations required and not recommended for children under 12.

SATURDAY

Annual Sip of Julian

Where: Julian; Cost: $35 for self-guided, $50 includes shuttle service

Taste what Julian has to offer during a special showcase of local brews, including craft beer, wine, and hard ciders at the 6th Annual Sip of Julian. Tickets get attendees samples paired with small bites at each participating venue such as Julian Hard Cider, Calico Cidery, and Blue Door Winery. Every attendee will receive a commemorative wine glass and tote. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Reopening Celebration Concert

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

As San Diego reopens, the Spreckels Organ Pavilion Society is eagger to celebrate with an all inclusive evening of music, dance and spectacle to honor those essential workers who kept San Diego running during the lock downs. The celebration concert runs from 5:30 to 10:30pm featuring performances by the San Diego Youth Ballet, The Organ Pavilion Rock Band, Sabor de México - Dances of Veracruz, and more. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to make remarks honoring essential workers for their sacrifice.

Chocolate Workshop

Where: San Marcos; Cost: $50

Making your own chocolates isn’t difficult, but does require a few specific techniques and a bit of careful handling. Learn the ins and outs at D’Liteful Chocolat’s Chocolate Workshop! You’ll get hands-on experience making beautiful ganache-filled creation. Once you’ve packed your treasures in a pretty custom box, you’ll have to decide whether to give it to a special person or keep it for yourself. Registration is required and limited space available. The event is happening from 4:30 - 6pm.

Little Italy Summer Film Festival

Where: Amici Park Amphitheater; Cost: $10 donation encouraged

Bring a picnic, snacks, and a blanket and enjoy an Italian film under the stars at the annual Little Italy Summer Film Festival. July 31st film will be Una Vita Spericolata. The amazing film, complete with English subtitles, will make you feel like you’re in Italy for the night! No outside alcoholic beverages or animals permitted. Doors open at 7:30pm, film begins at 8pm.

Marine Band Summer Concert

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

The Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert is sure to have everyone up on their feet, dancing the evening away to the beautiful sounds of the 45-piece Marine Band San Diego, their popular music group ‘Sound Strike’ and New Orleans-style brass band, ‘Double Time’ Brass Band. These talented Marines will get you pumped with a performance that will be sure to keep you swaying. It's taking place from 6 p.m. until dusk in the Piazza della Famiglia.

SUNDAY

Boots in the Park

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $99

For one night only country superstars Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ryan Griffin, Claire Wright & Christie Huff will takeover Waterfront Park for a Boots in the Park summer celebration! This all-day summer celebration includes BBQ, adult beverages, line dancing and more. Door open at noon!

Taste of the Turf Club

Where: Del Mar; Cost: $100

Del Mar will host a unique culinary experience from 12- 6pm at the exclusive Turf Club. The afternoon brunch features a decadent three-course meal, bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Turf Club membership is not required, but please review the website for dress code details.

