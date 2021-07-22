Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 22 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Lining up plans in San Diego this weekend? Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city.

Well, get your taste buds ready! Taste of Adams Avenue returns as 40 restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, and more open their doors for special tastes of their dishes and drinks.

Plus, everyone gets a badge this year! Attend star-studded panels, watch sneak previews and virtually walk the famous exhibit hall for exclusive merch during Comic-Con@Home.

Here's a list of some events happening in San Diego County this weekend. For more things to see and do, check out our daily calendar of local events!

THURSDAY

Comic-Con@Home

Where: Virtual; Cost: Free

This summer, Comic-Con International returns with an online-only experience. There’s an in-person special edition event planned for November, but the online version happens July 21 through 25. The panels are pre-recorded, so they are available after they debut online. Several streaming services, fan-favorite television series, and Hollywood stars are also planning to attend, including Amazon Prime, AMC's "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," HBO Max, Paramount+, Netflix, "Rick and Morty," and many others. Another bonus to the Con being online: The entire event is free and available to all.

Gaslamp Throwback Thursday's

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: Varies

Thursdays toss you back to the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 00’s with dedicated decade parties from 5 to 9 p.m. complete with a genre DJ and emcee. There will also be a roller-skating sessions along 5th Avenue between J & K.

FRIDAY

Comic-Con Tap Takeover

Where: Sorrento Valley, Ocean Beach; Cost: Varies

Calling all intergalactic bounty hunters, superheroes, zombies, anime characters, to stop by the 3rd annual Comic Con Tap Takeover, for a Comic-Con-themed beer release and costume contest. Choose from The Mangolorian, SpongeBob Sour Pants, Chewboocha, and 15 other CC-themed sours, along with a costume contest for Comic Con swag and beer. They’ll be pouring all weekend long at both the Sorrento Valley Barrel House and the Ocean Beach Tasting Room.

Beauty and the Beast Musical

Where: Vista; Cost: $17- $59

Singing teapots and candlesticks, an evil spell, and an unlikely love story are all part of the magic of this modern Broadway classic. The “tale as old as time” is taking place at Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre at 8pm.

SATURDAY

La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival

Where: The LOT La Jolla; Cost: Varies

From our neighbors in Hollywood to the fashion capitals of the world, fashionistas will come together to hit the red carpet, win awards, network, and screen films at the 12th Annual La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival. The featured films are a glimpse of what’s trending in the minds of the world’s top fashion houses, designers, and stylists interpreted through the lens of their filmmaking counterparts.

PAWmicon

Where: Rancho Santa Fe; Cost: Free

Get your pup ready to show off their best Cosplay, or should we say PAWSplay, for a good cause! The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual celebration of all things pets and Comic-Con International includes a pet cosplay contest, photo opportunities and craft activities for kids from 9 to 11am.

Oceanside Plein Air Festival

Where: Oceanside Museum of Art; Cost: $65 and up, Students are free

More than 200 artists will make Oceanside their site of inspiration as they paint the gorgeous coastlines and charming cityscapes. Artists will take part in paint outs, competitions, art sales, and more. Art lovers can see Oceanside come to life through the eyes of artists, purchase one of a kind art pieces they witnessed from creation to completion.

SUNDAY

Annual Taste of Adams Avenue

Where: Normal Heights; Cost: $40 in advance, $45 the day of

Experience a culinary experience spanning one of San Diego's most historic roads at the Taste of Adams Avenue event. The event features more than 30 restaurants, coffee houses, unique eateries, and bars along Adams Avenue. Food lovers can access their favorite restaurants by foot, bike, or complimentary trolley service. Get ready to dig in from 11am to 3pm.

ArtWalk Little Italy

Where: Piazza della Famiglia & Date St.; Cost: Free

ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series features 30 select artists presenting their stunning works in a one-day show. The show will run from 11am to 6pm, and is a great opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local and national artists. Sunday's show is a scaled-down preview of what to expect at Mission Fed ArtWalk, which is currently scheduled for October.